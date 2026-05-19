Donald Trump on Monday used a White House press conference in Washington to hail a new federal prescription drug website, even as cameras lingered on his right hand, which appeared heavily covered in makeup to conceal bruising.

Recent public appearances in which the 79-year-old's hand discolouration has been conspicuous, prompting renewed scrutiny of Trump's health and his insistence on managing it his own way. At the event, held alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr Mehmet Oz and businessman Mark Cuban, Trump praised the new TrumpRx website as a breakthrough in cutting the cost of medicines.

The White House had to admit Trump has chronic venous insufficiency. His body shows what they tried to hide: swelling hands, bruises under makeup. The lesions they called preventative care.



A 79-year-old man rots at the empire's podium & we're told to act like all is well. pic.twitter.com/JppPsOmfOD — Patrick S. Bruck (@PatrickSBruck) May 13, 2026

'This could be the biggest thing to happen to healthcare and everything having to do with medical in any way, shape or form,' he said, describing the online portal as a tool to help Americans compare and reduce their prescription drug bills, before handing over to Kennedy, Oz, Cuban and others to explain the specifics.

As his guests spoke, photographers picked up what had become a familiar detail. The top of Trump's right hand, often visibly bruised in recent weeks, had again been meticulously coated in foundation. The blending was noticeably more even than in Beijing the previous week, when a bilateral photo opportunity with Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted a stark, make-up line across his knuckles.

Donald Trump's Bruised Hand And Defiant Health Routine

The White House has previously attributed the bruising on Trump's hand to two causes: constant handshaking and his daily use of aspirin. According to officials, Trump has been taking 325 milligrams a day for around 25 years, a higher-than-recommended dose that he believes helps 'thin' his blood.

His own description of that regime, given to the Wall Street Journal in January, was characteristically blunt. 'I'm a little superstitious,' he said. 'They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?' His doctors, he acknowledged, have suggested a lower dose, but he has chosen to ignore that advice.

Read more What Is The Mark On Donald Trump's Hand? New Melania Makeup Theory Explained What Is The Mark On Donald Trump's Hand? New Melania Makeup Theory Explained

The president has said the cosmetic cover-up is barely an inconvenience. The makeup on his hand, he claimed, 'takes about 10 seconds' to apply, a quick daily ritual that sits alongside a medical routine he continues to shape according to instinct rather than guidance.

Trump also lives with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common in older adults that makes it harder for blood to flow back to the heart from the legs. One symptom is swelling in the lower limbs. The White House has not suggested this is directly linked to the bruising on his hand, but taken together, it paints a picture of an octogenarian leader whose circulatory health is not straightforward, despite aides' repeated insistence that he is thriving.

During an Oval Office event on maternal healthcare the previous week, cameras appeared to show Trump nodding off as others spoke. On Monday, by contrast, he seemed noticeably alert, watching intently as Kennedy and Oz ran through the new site's claims on drug pricing and access.

Health Messaging, Drug Maths And The TrumpRx Website

Officially, the TrumpRx initiative is intended to show that Trump is serious about tackling high drug costs. The president framed it as proof that his administration is on the side of patients against pharmaceutical firms, declaring that prices on dozens of commonly used medicines had been cut by 'differences of 400, 500, and even 600 percent.'

The arithmetic, as health policy experts quickly pointed out, does not make literal sense: a 100 percent cut would reduce a price to zero, leaving nothing to discount again. Still, it is classic Trump political language, using eye-watering numbers to convey scale rather than precision.

What the site will actually deliver for patients is, at this stage, not independently clear. The administration presented no comprehensive data at the press conference tying the website to system-wide price reductions. For now, its impact claims should be taken with caution until verified by outside analysis.

Asked about the president's health and his reliance on high-dose aspirin, White House spokesperson David Ingle offered a familiar and sweeping defence, repeating an earlier statement that seemed crafted less for clinicians than for campaign literature. 'President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history,' he said. 'The President is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. President Trump's commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.'

The answer did not address the underlying medical questions. It did, however, underline the political calculation at work. A bruised hand is explained away as the price of endless handshakes. An aspirin habit that exceeds medical recommendations becomes a symbol of stubborn self-belief. A website whose benefits have yet to be independently assessed is sold as a healthcare revolution. Nothing in the administration's account of Trump's health has been independently confirmed beyond what is visible on camera and what officials choose to disclose.