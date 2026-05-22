Airbus and Air France have been found guilty of corporate manslaughter over the 2009 crash of Flight 447, which killed 228 people after pilots reportedly became disoriented during a storm while travelling from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, a Paris Appeals Court ruled on 21 May 2026.

The Airbus Air France manslaughter charges on the Flight 447 crash conclude a long-running legal battle over one of the deadliest aviation disasters in modern French history.

The verdict came after years of investigations, earlier acquittals, and a revisiting of cockpit training, aircraft sensors, and corporate responsibility for the tragedy. A 2023 court decision had cleared both companies, but that ruling was overturned following an eight-week trial that re-examined technical evidence and pilot responses in the final moments of the flight.

How AF447 Crashed, Killing 228 Passengers

Flight AF447 disappeared on 1 June 2009 while crossing the Atlantic Ocean, carrying 216 passengers and 12 crew members. Among the victims were British oil worker Graham Gardner, North Yorkshire engineer Arthur Coakley, school pupil Alexander Bjorøy, and PR executive Neil Warrior, alongside three Irish doctors returning from holiday in Brazil.

The aircraft was later found to have plunged into the ocean at high speed after stalling during severe weather.

According to The Sun, investigators said the crash was caused by a mix of technical problems and the pilots' reactions. The aircraft gave incorrect speed readings because the sensors, called Pitot tubes, had frozen, which confused the crew at a critical moment. At the same time, two senior pilots were resting while the plane flew into a storm, leaving only the junior co-pilot in control.

The aircraft then stalled and fell rapidly, dropping about 11,000 feet per minute before hitting the ocean, according to French investigators. Black box recordings show panic inside the cockpit, including one pilot saying he had lost control of the plane, while another repeatedly warned against climbing.

Read more Crew Actions Under Fire as Prosecutors Reveal Bayesian Sinking Was Preventable Despite 'Violent' Weather Crew Actions Under Fire as Prosecutors Reveal Bayesian Sinking Was Preventable Despite 'Violent' Weather

A Paris Appeals Court later ruled that Air France and Airbus were fully responsible for the crash. This overturned a 2023 decision that had cleared them, with judges saying failures in training and aircraft design helped cause the disaster.

Questions Over Pilot Training And Safety Systems

Prosecutors said Air France did not properly train its pilots to handle problems with key sensors that measure the plane's speed. When those sensors failed during the flight, the pilots made the wrong decisions, worsening the situation and causing the plane to stall.

But to be clear, the pilots did not fall asleep. Two of the senior pilots were resting in the cabin area, which is allowed on long flights. During that time, a junior co-pilot was in control of the aircraft.

The problem started when the plane flew into a storm, and its speed sensors (Pitot tubes) froze. That gave the crew incorrect speed readings, which confused the pilot flying the aircraft. When the senior pilots returned to the cockpit, the situation was already deteriorating, and they struggled to understand what was happening in time to recover the plane.

Aviation Safety Rules Under Scrutiny

Families of the passengers, from countries including France, Brazil and Germany, followed the trial closely over many years. For them, the ruling was seen as a long-awaited acknowledgement that responsibility for the disaster extended beyond individual pilots, even though it came more than 16 years after the crash.

After the accident, aviation safety rules were updated, including improved pilot training on handling technical failures and faulty speed readings. But the court said those improvements do not undo earlier problems in training and safety systems.

Airbus and Air France were each ordered to pay a maximum fine of £195,000 ($248,000). Lawyers for the families have said this is very small compared to the loss of 228 lives, and the case remains one of the most closely studied air disasters.

Both companies have consistently denied responsibility and may still appeal. However, the ruling strongly suggests that the court believes the crash was caused by broader system failures, not just cockpit errors.