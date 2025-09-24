Claudia Cardinale, the Tunisian-born Italian actress who rose to become one of the most dazzling icons of European cinema, has died at 87. She passed away on 23 September 2025 in Nemours, France, surrounded by her children, according to reports from Reuters and the Associated Press.

Celebrated for unforgettable roles in The Pink Panther, The Leopard, and Fellini's 8½, Cardinale defined an era of filmmaking with her magnetic screen presence. News of her passing has sparked tributes around the world and ignited renewed curiosity about the circumstances of her death.

Family Statement and Global Reaction

Her family confirmed her death on Tuesday, noting only that she died peacefully at home with loved ones by her side. No further details have been shared.

The announcement quickly reverberated across Europe and the United States, where Cardinale remained a cherished cultural figure decades after her greatest roles. Tributes poured in from film critics, cultural institutions, and devoted fans, many taking to social media to celebrate her legacy and recall the performances that made her a symbol of cinematic artistry in the 1960s and 1970s.

RIP Claudia Cardinale 🕊️



One of the finest actresses in Italian cinema. She shared her talent with some of Italy’s greatest directors & had wonderful screen chemistry with legendary actors like Marcello Mastroianni, Alain Delon, Burt Lancaster, Henry Fonda etc. Truly an icon. pic.twitter.com/mqzZRDmmDP — abira (@abirabrown25) September 24, 2025

Cause of Death: What Is Known So Far

As of now, the official cause of Claudia Cardinale's death has not been revealed. Her family and representatives have not issued a statement on whether she had been suffering from an illness or medical condition.

Some outlets have suggested that natural causes are presumed given her age, although no confirmation has been made. Cardinale underwent hip surgery in 2019, which affected her mobility in later years, but there is no evidence linking this to her passing. Further details may be released in the coming days depending on her family's wishes. For now, the exact cause remains unknown, and speculation should be treated with caution.

A Celebrated Film Career

Claudia Cardinale's filmography stands as one of the most influential in European cinema. She starred in Federico Fellini's 8½ (1963), Luchino Visconti's The Leopard (1963) and Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in the West (1968), all of which are considered masterpieces of 20th-century cinema. Her appearance in Blake Edwards' The Pink Panther (1963) introduced her to a global audience and cemented her reputation as an international star.

Unlike many of her contemporaries, Cardinale successfully navigated both European arthouse cinema and Hollywood productions.

Her roles often portrayed strong, enigmatic women, a quality that defined her screen presence for decades. She was celebrated at major film festivals, including Cannes and Venice, and honoured for her lifelong contribution to Italian and French cinema.

Early Life and Rise to Fame

Born Claude Joséphine Rose Cardinale in Tunis in 1938 to Sicilian parents, Claudia Cardinale grew up speaking French, Arabic and Italian. Her career began unexpectedly after she won a beauty contest in Tunisia, which brought her to Rome and later to Cinecittà Studios.

Her early years in the industry were not without challenges. Cardinale became a mother at a young age, yet she pursued her career with determination and resilience. By the early 1960s, she had emerged as one of Europe's most in-demand actresses, working alongside renowned directors and actors across Italy, France and Hollywood.

Tributes From Around the World

Following news of her death, tributes have been shared by colleagues, institutions and fans. French film critic Pierre Murat described her as 'a performer whose elegance and strength defined an era of cinema'. The Venice Film Festival organisers called her 'a legend who embodied the golden age of Italian film'.

Fans across social media highlighted favourite moments from her films, particularly The Leopard and Once Upon a Time in the West, which remain central to her cinematic legacy.

Claudia Cardinale is survived by her two children, and her passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in international film history.