Dancing With the Stars lit up US screens on Tuesday, 23 September, with the second live episode of its milestone 34th season.

The glittering reality competition, airing weekly on ABC and Disney+ and streaming the following day on Hulu, is already whipping fans into a frenzy. Viewers are eager to know how to cast their votes, who danced in what order on the themed night, and which celebrity hopefuls were sent home.

How to Vote on Dancing with the Stars

Voting for Dancing with the Stars Season 34 remains a key part of the competition, combining audience support with judges' scores to decide who stays and who leaves.

Viewers can cast their votes during the live broadcast via the official ABC website or through the Dancing with the Stars app.

Voting typically opens at the start of the show and closes shortly after the final performance, giving fans a limited window to support their favourite couples.

Eligibility is restricted to those aged 18 and above and located in the United States. Each registered account can submit a set number of votes per voting method.

This system often influences the results significantly, with high-scoring contestants sometimes eliminated if they fail to secure enough public backing.

The Week 2 results highlighted the importance of viewer participation. With a double elimination on the schedule, public voting proved decisive when combined with the judges' totals from the opening two weeks.

Dancing with the Stars Performance Order

This week's theme was One-Hit Wonders Night, which featured 13 celebrity and professional dance pairings. The performance order was as follows:

Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik Hilaria Baldwin & Gleb Savchenko Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa Baron Davis & Britt Stewart Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach Corey Feldman & Jenna Johnson Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten Scott Hoying & Rylee Arnold Lauren Jauregui & Brandon Armstrong Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas Andy Richter & Emma Slater

The night produced several standout routines. Jen Affleck, Jordan Chiles, Whitney Leavitt and Robert Irwin all received strong praise from the judges, each earning a total of 22 out of 30 points. Their performances set the early benchmark for the competition, making them ones to watch in the coming weeks.

Who Got Eliminated from Dancing with the Stars

Week 2 also brought the season's first eliminations. With no contestant leaving during the premiere episode, the scores and public votes from both weeks were combined to decide a double exit.

As reported by Deadline, former NBA star Baron Davis and his partner Britt Stewart were the first couple eliminated.

Actor Corey Feldman and professional dancer Jenna Johnson were also sent home, marking the end of their run on the show.

The decision surprised many viewers. Social media was filled with posts from fans disappointed at Feldman's departure, with some suggesting he had not been given enough time to improve.

Others pointed to the competitive nature of the series, where both technical ability and popularity are essential to staying in the contest.

Meanwhile, early frontrunners are beginning to emerge. Robert Irwin, Alix Earle and Whitney Leavitt are seen as strong contenders, backed both by their judges' scores and audience support.

What's Next on Dancing with the Stars

The next live broadcast of Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will continue weekly, with the finale scheduled for 25 November 2025. Carrie Ann Inaba, who missed the premiere due to illness, has since returned to the judging panel alongside Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Fans are expected to continue closely following how to vote, the weekly performance order and which celebrity pairings are eliminated as the competition intensifies.