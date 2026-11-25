A Staffordshire man has left travellers stunned after flying from Manchester to Alicante on his wife's passport without anyone raising the alarm. The blunder baffled Spanish border police and has now pushed Ryanair to investigate.

Ben Moore only realised something was wrong while queuing at passport control in Spain. His story has since gone viral and renewed scrutiny of the document checks carried out before passengers board international flights.

Stag Do Ends in Passport Mix-Up

Moore, from Talke in Staffordshire, boarded a Ryanair flight to Alicante with friends, expecting a lively weekend away. Before leaving home, he had mistakenly picked up his wife Kirsty's passport instead of his own.

He spotted the error while queuing at Spanish passport control. Opening the document, he found his wife's photograph staring back at him.

Moore first assumed he had accidentally packed both passports. After searching his bags around eight times, he accepted the truth.

Spanish Border Officers Left Puzzled

Moore explained the situation to officers at passport control. He said Spanish border officers 'could not believe that I'd got to Spain on my wife's passport.'

As a Spanish property owner who travels there several times a year, Moore holds a foreign identity number known as an NIE. Even so, he was refused entry and returned to the UK while his friends carried on without him.

He told BBC Radio Stoke that he felt treated like a criminal and found the whole experience intimidating.

Ryanair Investigates What Happened

The UK Department of Transport says airlines or their handling agents are generally responsible for checking that passengers' travel documents match their booking details before boarding. Ryanair said the checks at Manchester Airport were carried out by a third-party ground-handling provider, and it is now reviewing the incident.

The airline has raised the matter with Manchester Airport, while its handling firm Swissport has been notified and has confirmed it is conducting its own review. Manchester Airport has said passport verification is the responsibility of airlines and their handling partners rather than airport security staff.

Not the First Passport Mix-Up To Slip Through

Similar mix-ups have made headlines before. In 2019, Susan Rumsby flew from Bristol to Seville using her daughter's passport before discovering the mistake. Swissport acknowledged she was wrongly allowed to travel.

In 2022, David Chadwick boarded a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Zagreb using his stepdaughter's passport. Croatian authorities denied him entry after the error was discovered on arrival.

How to Avoid a Passport Mistake Before Your Next Trip

The lesson is simple: open your passport and check the photo and name against your booking before leaving home. A ten-second check could save your holiday.

Travellers should also ensure their documents meet the entry requirements of their destination country. For Spain, UK passports must be less than 10 years old on the day of arrival and remain valid for at least three months beyond the planned departure date.

With Ryanair's review ongoing, travellers will be watching to see whether the gate checks that failed in Moore's case are tightened. Until then, a quick look at your own passport before every trip remains one of the simplest safeguards.