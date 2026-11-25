A former Miss USA contestant has urged young women to think twice before chasing the Miss Universe crown. Taylor Hale, who won Big Brother in 2022, says her pageant experience left her questioning whether international competitions deliver the opportunities they promise.

Her comments come as the new TLC documentary Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal puts a spotlight on allegations and controversies surrounding the pageant system. The three-part series is streaming on TLC and HBO Max.

Why Taylor Hale Believes Miss Universe Needs Reform

Hale, crowned Miss Michigan USA in 2021, told Fox News Digital that she still encourages women to chase their dreams. She said she hopes they win their state titles and succeed at Miss USA.

However, she drew a distinction when discussing Miss Universe. Hale said she would not want to participate in the competition as it currently operates and believes significant changes are needed.

Her verdict on the global contest is blunt. Miss Universe, she said, must be 'burned to the ground and then rebuilt from the ashes'.

Hale also said she would like to see new leadership and management before placing trust in the competition again. In her view, titleholders should keep meaningful control over their careers and future opportunities.

Hale Recounts Alleged Hotel Encounter in 2021

Hale alleges that Max Sebrechts, then vice president of Miss USA, made unwanted advances the morning after she failed to reach the finals. She said he messaged her on social media, inviting her to his presidential suite, and she declined.

She claims he later approached her at the hotel and twice attempted what she described as an unwanted, overly close hug. Hale further alleged that other contestants received similar messages, and said she found the whole experience inappropriate and upsetting.

Sebrechts has denied all allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct made against him by several former contestants.

Hale said she reported the incident immediately and was promised a meeting with a lawyer for WME-IMG, the entertainment company then tied to the pageant. However, she said she received no follow-up before learning through a mass email six weeks later that Sebrechts had departed the organisation.

Documentary Revisits Turmoil Around Miss Universe

The documentary examines claims of rigged contests, money troubles, lawsuits and a battle for control of the Miss Universe Organization. Former Miss USA winner Noelia Voigt and Brittany Mason also share their stories.

The 2025 pageant in Thailand was packed with drama. Judge Omar Harfouch quit just before it began, claiming the top 30 finalists had been chosen in advance, which the organisation has denied.

Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch also became a talking point after a confrontation with a pageant executive went viral online. Several contestants then walked out of a pre-pageant event in Thailand.

Hale, meanwhile, praised Miss USA's new director, Thom Brodeur, saying he cares about the contestants' wellbeing. She also called for sponsors who invest in women's safety, not just in the glamour.

Fox News Digital reported that it had contacted both the Miss USA and Miss Universe organisations for comment.

For now, Hale's message to pageant hopefuls is simple: chase the dream, prioritise your safety, and speak up when something feels wrong.