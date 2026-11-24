Comedy fans in North Carolina were left concerned on Sunday night when Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias appeared to struggle during a performance at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh. The 50-year-old comedian had to be assisted off stage as the crowd watched in worry.

According to multiple reports, Iglesias had been feeling unwell for about a week but chose to carry on rather than cancel appearances. His representative has since shared an update on his condition, while fans continue to discuss the incident online.

What Happened at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh?

Known to millions as 'Fluffy', Iglesias is one of the world's most succesful stand-up comedians, famed for filling arenas and for starring in the Netflix series Mr. Iglesias. His energetic stage presence made the scenes in Raleigh all the more unexpected for fans.

Iglesias was performing his second hour-long set of the evening at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, according to TMZ. Fellow comedian Martin Moreno had already warned the audience, while introducing him, that the headliner was feeling under the weather.

Iglesias acknowledged he was unwell as soon as he walked out, but continued with the performance. Close to the end of the set, however, he appeared to begin experiencing difficulties.

According to TMZ, he called for Moreno and asked for oxygen to be ready backstage. One audience member reportedly described him as drenched in sweat and clearly unwell, adding that the atmosphere in the venue became tense.

Moreno rushed back on with venue security, and together they helped Iglesias walk off stage. The show ended abruptly, and a TikTok clip from the night reportedly shows the comedian bent over a stool.

Why Fluffy Refused To Cancel His Show

A source close to the comedian told TMZ that he had been sick for roughly a week. He simply did not want to cancel and disappoint the fans who had bought tickets.

His representative shared a similar message with People and USA Today. The team said he tried to push through so audiences would still get a great night out.

The source added that the first show of the evening went fine. He only became short of breath towards the end of the second one.

Latest Update on Fluffy's Condition

There appears to be encouraging news for Iglesias's fans. His representative told media outlets that he was feeling much better on Monday.

According to the source cited by TMZ, he was not taken to hospital and planned to rest and recover. What caused the illness has not been made public. Iglesias has also not spoken publicly about the incident at the time of writing.

Previous Health Setbacks on Tour

This is not the first time health issues have affected the stand-up star's touring schedule. In 2017, he called off the remainder of a tour following what Billboard reported was a breakdown, before later rescheduling the affected shows.

In 2021, a COVID-19 diagnosis forced him to cancel his remaining shows at the Tobin Center in San Antonio. Both times, he went on to perform again.

Fans will now be hoping Iglesias makes a full recovery and returns to the stage soon.