Christie Miller, an influencer who built a brand on finding joy as the 'Chief Joy Officer', used a pre-recorded video posted the day she died of breast cancer to hand grieving followers one last instruction, 'please be sad'.

Miller, 60, died on Monday, 23 November, four years after a stage four human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive breast cancer diagnosis. The video opened with a smile and a shock.

'If you are seeing this video, it means that I am dead,' she told her roughly 50,000 Instagram followers while wearing a colourful hoodie with unicorn horns.

A woman who built an entire brand on joy spent her goodbye refusing to pretend grief did not exist. She rejected forced cheerfulness and told the people who loved her that sorrow was allowed, even expected.

The Chief Joy Officer's Last Lesson

Miller did not soften the loss into a hashtag. She borrowed a line often credited to Dr Seuss, about not mourning that something ended but being glad it happened, then turned the comfort around. She wanted her followers to grieve out loud, not to bury the ache under affirmations.

She spent four years documenting her cancer diagnosis through motivational content, filming clips about making dying fun and sharing small pleasures like a beach trip with her dog and a root beer float she thought could be among her last childhood favourites.

The upbeat tone was central to her brand, which is what made her final message so pointed.

Joy and Grief, Side by Side

Her refusal to sanitise death had a framework behind it. Miller pointed to the psychiatrist David Hawkins and his Map of Consciousness, a spiritual framework for understanding emotional states, to argue that peace and dying can share the same moment.

Joy and grief were not opposites to her but companions, a view that cut straight against the idea that positivity should leave no room for grief.

A Goodbye 17 Months After Her Husband's Death

The video carried a second grief. Miller said she had 'crossed the veil' and was sitting with her husband Mark, who died of pancreatic cancer in June 2025 after 36 years of marriage, along with Mikey and her father.

A montage of the couple played over Peaches & Herb's 'Reunited'. The post's caption said she had slipped away peacefully that morning, surrounded by love.

Why This Goodbye Hit a Nerve

Miller's message was not an isolated example. Some influencers are preparing their own death announcements for publication after their deaths, reporting by IBT UK found, turning a private moment into a public farewell.

Cheerleading choreographer Criscilla Anderson and creator Tanner Martin did the same before their deaths in 2025. The posts drew expressions of sympathy and prompted debate about public grieving.

With 42,140 women in the US expected to die from breast cancer in 2026, American Cancer Society figures show, Miller's plain honesty carried a weight that slogans rarely do.

Her brand encouraged people to choose joy. Her final message asked for honesty instead. Be sad, she said, and be happy you had spent time together. It was the one post she would never see her followers respond to.