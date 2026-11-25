Tidal's planned crackdown on AI-generated music could put hundreds of thousands of legitimate songs at risk, with the streaming platform preparing to remove approximately 29 million tracks using detection software that advertises a 1% false-positive rate.

The figure suggests that as many as 290,000 songs could potentially be wrongly flagged and removed, raising questions about how human musicians will protect their work from being caught up in the purge.

Tidal To Remove 29 Million Ai-Generated Songs

The music streaming service plans to remove approximately 29 million wholly AI-generated tracks from its catalogue beginning on 9 December. It will also automatically reject more than 80,000 AI-generated songs every day, making it the first subscription streaming platform to announce a complete ban on music created entirely by artificial intelligence.

The decision follows Tidal's earlier efforts to tackle AI-generated music through labelling requirements and demonetisation. In June, the company announced plans to demonetise tracks that were 'wholly or substantially generated by generative artificial intelligence.'

Tidal has also removed approximately 65,000 tracks identified as impersonating established artists, according to its latest statement.

AI Detection Software's 1% Error Rate Raises Concerns

The technology behind Tidal's crackdown is supplied by French company Ircam Amplify, which advertises 99% accuracy and a 1% false-positive rate for its AI music detection software.

Applying that advertised error rate to the 29 million tracks scheduled for removal produces an estimated 290,000 potentially false detections.

Although this is not a confirmed number of genuine songs that will be removed, the calculation highlights the possible consequences of relying on automated detection to identify AI-generated music.

Artists whose work is incorrectly classified could lose access to Tidal's streaming audience. However, it remains unclear what safeguards or appeals procedures will be available to musicians who believe their songs have been wrongly flagged.

Music publication Pitchfork reported that it had contacted Tidal to ask what recourse would be provided to artists affected by false positives.

Tidal Says 43% of Recent Uploads Were AI-Generated

Tidal's decision comes amid a substantial increase in AI-generated music appearing on streaming platforms. Robert Andersen, Tidal's lead at parent company Block, said 43% of tracks distributed to the service over the previous 90 days had been detected as wholly AI-generated. He also revealed that 96% of those AI-generated songs had received zero streams.

Andersen said the scale of the problem required more drastic action, explaining that the platform would begin removing entirely AI-generated tracks from its catalogue. The figures formed part of the company's explanation for moving beyond its previous approach of labelling and demonetising AI-assisted content.

Spotify and Apple Music Take Different Approaches

Other streaming platforms have introduced measures to address the growing volume of AI-generated music without adopting Tidal's blanket removal policy.

Bandcamp became the first major streaming service to ban AI-generated music entirely in January. Apple Music, meanwhile, has announced plans to label AI-generated and AI-assisted tracks rather than prohibit them outright.

Spotify has also introduced measures to identify AI-created artists and limit low-quality uploads. The company previously revealed that it had removed 50 million spam or low-quality tracks from user recommendations and 75 million such tracks from its catalogue.

The competing approaches highlight how streaming services are responding to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence in music production.