Canadian-born Dr Angel Bhathal's appointment as Miss Universe Guyana has drawn criticism over her claimed ancestral connection to the country and the decision to select her without a public national pageant.

Bhathal was born in Winnipeg to parents from India. Golden Arrowhead Productions, which took over the national franchise in October, says her maternal family history links her to an ancestor who travelled to British Guiana during Indian indentureship. The company says the Miss Universe Organisation approved the connection, but has not identified the ancestor or released supporting records.

The dispute has raised questions about whether ancestry is sufficient to represent Guyana and why local contestants were not given an open competition. The franchise holder says the appointment was a one-off measure because it had little time to organise a pageant.

Questions Over Bhathal's Guyanese Ancestry

In a statement on 18 November, Golden Arrowhead said Bhathal's 'documented maternal family history' showed that her ancestors were among Indian immigrants who travelled to British Guiana under indenture. The company did not name the ancestor or specify which documents it had reviewed.

NDTV reported on 24 November that the ancestor was Bhathal's maternal great-grandmother, who later returned to India. However, it did not publish records verifying the family link. Golden Arrowhead has not made those documents public, leaving the claim difficult for outsiders to assess.

Eligibility Rules and Petition Fuel Debate

National Director Onica Blaize told Guyana Times that Miss Universe contestants did not have to be citizens of the countries they represented. She said candidates could establish a connection through citizenship, birthplace or family heritage, and that the organisation had approved the ties Bhathal submitted.

However, the Miss Universe Organisation has not publicly confirmed that approval in response to questions from Guyana Times. Its 2024 statement disqualifying Miss Universe Armenia contestant Irina Zakharova said contestants must hold a valid passport issued by the country they represent. It also said Zakharova was ineligible because she was not born in Armenia, had not lived there for most of her life and did not hold dual citizenship. That case raises questions about the rules but does not establish whether Bhathal meets them.

A petition launched by Guyanese citizen Reanna George on 11 November called for an investigation into Bhathal's eligibility and greater transparency over the selection criteria. Kiskadee Watch reported on 22 November that it had 17 verified signatures.

Franchise Takeover Led To Direct Appointment

Golden Arrowhead said it took over the franchise in late October and had insufficient time to organise a national competition. Bhathal was selected after a casting call on 13 October, and her appointment was announced three days later. The company described the decision as a one-time arrangement.

It said an open selection process would begin in 2027, allowing eligible contestants from Guyana and its diaspora to take part, subject to Miss Universe requirements.

The dispute centres on the public evidence for Bhathal's ancestral connection and the transparency of her appointment. Golden Arrowhead maintains that her family history qualifies her to represent Guyana, while critics want the eligibility decision and selection criteria explained.