Donald Trump's arrival in Manila has become an instant internet meme after footage showed him waving two tiny flags beside a marching band. The clip, filmed on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, has left social media users jokingly comparing the US president's movements to those of a toddler.

The moment unfolded as Y.M.C.A. played during Trump's arrival for the ASEAN summit in the Philippines. The footage has since drawn reactions from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and social media users.

Trump's Flag-Waving Moment in Manila

Trump, 80, arrived in the Philippines to attend the 49th ASEAN Summit. The visit was the first stop of an Asia trip that continues to China.

At the foot of the aircraft steps, a child handed him a small American flag and a Philippine flag. Trump then waved both towards the welcoming delegation.

A woman soon stepped forward to take the flags back. Trump appeared to interpret the gesture as a greeting and reached out to shake her hand. The interaction was brief and added to the awkwardness of the exchange.

Meanwhile, a band played Y.M.C.A., one of Trump's favourite songs, as officials lined up to greet him.

Trump arrives in the Philippines. https://t.co/HIyKgi00Pp — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 17, 2026

Social Media and Jimmy Kimmel Pile On

Clips of the moment spread quickly on X, where users compared Trump's flag-waving to a child performing at a school event. The images quickly spread across social media.

One widely shared meme likened the scene to an elementary school talent show. Some online critics also questioned Trump's health, although those remarks were not supported by evidence and the footage itself does not provide any basis for medical conclusions.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was among the public figures who commented on the clip. He asked: 'Who over the age of five waves flags like this?'

Kimmel also poked fun at the band's song choice and Trump's windblown hair as he exited the plane.

Protests Provide a More Serious Backdrop

The light-hearted clip landed against a broader political backdrop. According to local media reports, about 1,500 left-wing protesters gathered at Liwasang Bonifacio square in downtown Manila.

Roughly 2,000 more demonstrators reportedly faced police in other parts of the city, demanding that Trump leave. Nearly 20,000 officers had been deployed across Metro Manila for the summit, according to AFP.

Trump arrived in the region after midterm election setbacks in the United States, which have shaped some of the commentary surrounding his Asia tour.

Inside Trump's ASEAN Summit Schedule

Trump later joined a Quad meeting with delegations from Japan, India and Australia at the Solaire Resort in Metro Manila. He also took part in the signing of a US-Thailand trade deal at the same venue.

Later, he served as guest of honour at an ASEAN-US special summit and gala dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Leaders at the table included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Marcos said the meeting would be informal, though outcome documents were expected.

Viral Clip Overshadows Diplomacy

The visit centred on trade, security and regional diplomacy. However, a few seconds of flag-waving generated far more attention online than many of the summit's policy discussions.

Whether the clip quickly fades from public attention or continues to follow Trump during the next stage of his Asia tour remains to be seen.