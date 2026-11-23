Manchester's Co-op Live was evacuated late on Sunday after an unknown substance was released into the crowd during American rapper Don Toliver's concert, prompting a major emergency response and forcing more than 12,000 people to leave the venue. Greater Manchester Police said one person was taken to hospital, while more than 50 people were assessed, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. during Toliver's performance as part of his Nitrous tour. Police initially said they believed the substance may have been tear gas but later said they were working to establish exactly what had been released and how the incident occurred.

Manchester Co-op Live Evacuation Sparks Major Emergency Response

Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident after receiving reports that concertgoers were suffering the effects of an unknown substance inside the arena. Emergency services, including the North West Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team, responded as attendees were escorted safely from the venue.

The ambulance service said clinicians assessed more than 50 people who reported eye irritation and respiratory symptoms. Decontamination procedures were carried out as a precaution, and one patient was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment. Officials also advised anyone who developed symptoms after leaving the concert to seek medical attention.

Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said protecting those attending the concert had been the priority.

'Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person who was attending the concert,' Parker said.

Concertgoers Describe 'Distressing' Manchester Co-op Live Incident

Speaking separately to BBC Radio Manchester and Channel 5's Jeremy Vine, attendees described scenes of confusion as people rushed to leave the arena.

Joey Howe told BBC Radio Manchester: 'I saw a lot of people streaming out and you go into this panic mode, and you see a lot of people running out of the venue. The lights have come on, and he is being rushed off stage. That horrible smell just hit you.'

Howe said it felt as though 'time stopped in motion' and recalled seeing people being taken through the venue in wheelchairs after he made it outside.

He also criticised the venue's security, describing it as 'poor' and 'very relaxed'.

Another concertgoer, Maisie Scott, told Jeremy Vine on Channel 5 that Toliver left the stage before the fire alarm sounded and the venue lights came on. She said she and her friends did not receive any instructions from staff about what they should do.

Scott added: 'We didn't get told anything at all; the supervisors and stewards had no idea what was going on, so my friends and I decided to go.'

Investigation Continues Ahead of London Shows

Videos shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they exited the arena. Authorities have yet to confirm what substance was released and continue to refer to it as an unknown substance while the investigation remains ongoing.

Co-op Live said it was working closely with Greater Manchester Police to determine the cause of the incident.

'Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from GMP,' the venue said.

Toliver, whose full name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, was performing in Manchester as part of his Nitrous tour. He is scheduled to perform at London's O2 Arena on Monday before another show at OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday. Authorities have not said whether the Manchester incident will affect those performances.

The rapper and his management have not released a statement about the incident.