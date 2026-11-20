A second teenage boy has accused former California behavioural health clinician Sofia Ann-Buitron Drotts of sexually, physically and emotionally abusing him over a 15-month period while he was a minor in her care at John Davis Juvenile Hall in Martinez, Contra Costa County. He also alleges she gave him cannabis edibles to discourage him from reporting the abuse.

The allegations appear in a government claim filed by Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris on behalf of the young man, now 18. The claim is separate from a federal lawsuit Burris filed on behalf of another teenager, whose allegations also form part of the criminal case against Drotts.

Drotts, 26, remains in custody without bail after prosecutors filed additional charges following an October traffic stop involving John Doe. She was initially released on bail following her July arrest but returned to custody on 13 November.

Second Teen Alleges Abuse and Coercion With Cannabis Edibles

Drotts worked as a behavioural health clinician at John A. Davis Juvenile Hall, where the second young man was held as a minor. The government claim alleges she gave him cannabis edibles and made him fear punishment for possessing contraband if he disclosed her conduct.

The claim says his request for another clinician was denied, even though Drotts knew he had tried to change therapists. He did not feel safe reporting the alleged abuse again until after the county fired her.

The claim also alleges that his complaints were later classified as 'unsubstantiated'. It further says the county's probation department and Concord police possess at least 64 recordings of phone calls between Drotts and the young man.

October Traffic Stop Involved First Teenager

The allegations are separate from the criminal case involving a teenager identified in court documents as John Doe. A federal lawsuit filed by Burris on 17 November alleges that Drotts continued contacting him despite a court order requiring her to stay away from him.

Shortly after midnight on 25 October, California Highway Patrol officers stopped Drotts on suspicion of dangerous driving while under the influence. John Doe was in the passenger seat, although a court order barred Drotts from contacting him.

He was also arrested and returned to juvenile hall, according to the lawsuit. Drotts was initially released after the stop but returned to custody on 13 November after prosecutors filed an amended complaint.

July Charges Followed by Additional Criminal Counts

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced on 27 July that Drotts faced a seven-count felony complaint involving alleged sexual offences against a minor who had been under her professional care. She had been arrested on 14 July. The announcement lists allegations including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation involving a person under 18, sexual penetration by a foreign object, sending harmful matter to a minor and possession of child or youth pornography.

Drotts pleaded not guilty and was released on bail under a court order relating to John Doe. After the October traffic stop, prosecutors filed an amended complaint and additional charges. Drotts was later returned to custody and remains held without bail.

Federal Lawsuit Accuses County of Failing to Protect Teens

Burris filed the federal lawsuit on 17 November on behalf of John Doe, accusing Contra Costa County and its probation, health services and behavioural health services departments of failing to protect him.

The complaint alleges that the misconduct began while the teenager was detained at John A. Davis Juvenile Hall and continued after his release. It also claims county employees received earlier reports of inappropriate conduct involving other young people but failed to respond adequately. Burris described the decision to assign Drotts to work with vulnerable teenagers as 'like assigning a wolf to guard a hen house'.

The second young man's government claim seeks more than $100,000 in damages from the county. KQED reported on 18 November that the county's general counsel had not responded to questions before publication. The civil allegations have not been established in court, and the criminal case remains ongoing.