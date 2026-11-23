More than 12,000 people were escorted from Manchester's Co-op Live arena after an unknown substance was released into the crowd during Don Toliver's concert on Sunday, 22 November. One person was taken to hospital for further assessment, while more than 50 were assessed by medical staff.

Jessica Gannon, a concertgoer, said in a post on X that security had challenged her over a portable charger. She questioned why the item had attracted scrutiny while an unknown substance was reported in the crowd and called for a refund. Her complaint does not establish how the substance entered the arena or whether it passed through a security checkpoint.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said venue staff alerted officers shortly after 10pm. The force declared a major incident to coordinate the emergency response. Emergency services initially referred to suspected tear gas, but later updates described the substance as unidentified. Investigators have not publicly established what the material was or how it was released.

Gannon Questions Security Screening

Gannon's complaint has drawn attention to the checks she said she faced before entering the arena. Her account raises questions about the venue's screening procedures, but does not establish that its security system failed or that the substance passed through a checkpoint.

Other concertgoers also described confusion as people began leaving. Molly, 22, from Derbyshire, told the Manchester Evening News that people started running and coughing during the performance. She said her group decided to leave after seeing people running and receiving little information about what was happening. Outside, they saw police and ambulances waiting.

One Person Taken to Hospital as More Than 50 Assessed

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said clinicians assessed more than 50 people at the venue. Some reported eye and respiratory symptoms, while one person was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment.

NWAS said decontamination was being carried out as a precaution. Several emergency crews, including its Hazardous Area Response Team, attended the incident. The service advised anyone who had attended the concert and later developed symptoms to seek medical advice.

GMP also advised people who had left the venue and subsequently became unwell to attend their local hospital. The force's initial statement said no serious injuries had been reported at that stage.

Co-op Live's Published Security Policy

Co-op Live describes its screening arrangements as 'frictionless security screening', designed to detect prohibited items without requiring visitors to empty their pockets. Its guidance tells attendees to keep their bags and coats with them and leave items in their pockets unless security staff instruct them otherwise. Visitors may also be directed to further searches.

The venue's published terms list walk-through security search arches, handheld security wands and intelligent screening systems. They also make searches a condition of entry and allow searches of visitors, clothing and bags. Co-op Live's bag policy permits one bag per person, no larger than A4, and prohibits backpacks, laptop bags and large tote bags.

These rules provide context for Gannon's complaint, but do not establish which checks were used on 22 November, why she was questioned or whether any procedure was breached.

Police Investigate as Tour Moves to London

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker, the force's Gold Commander for the incident, said the priority had been the safety of concertgoers. She confirmed that more than 12,000 people had been safely escorted from the arena and said declaring a major incident allowed emergency services and partner agencies to coordinate their response. Police enquiries into the substance and the circumstances of its release are continuing.

Toliver was scheduled to perform at The O2 on Monday, 23 November, and OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday, 24 November, as part of his Nitrous tour. Co-op Live's event listing showed Phoebe Bridgers scheduled to perform at the venue on Thursday, 26 November. The venue said it was working closely with GMP to identify the cause and take appropriate action.