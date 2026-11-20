Benjamin Carpenter, 45, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Wisconsin over the October 2024 death of his wife, Erica Carpenter, 40, after investigators examined his internet searches and an extramarital affair.

Carpenter initially maintained that Erica died following a fall at their West Allis home. A criminal complaint obtained by TMJ4 details messages about her drinking water, medical findings and his conduct after her death.

Benjamin Carpenter's Account of the Fatal Fall

Police attended the couple's home on 13 October 2024 following a welfare-check request. Erica was unconscious and later died in hospital. Benjamin described her fainting while they did laundry in the basement, then striking her head when he slipped while carrying her upstairs.

Their son, who had been asleep upstairs, recalled hearing a 'scream' followed by a 'thud'. Benjamin told investigators that both fell down the stairs and Erica struck a cinder block wall. He also maintained that an earlier fall had been loud enough to wake the child.

The medical examiner did not determine a cause of death but identified a blunt-force neck injury and indicated possible asphyxia. Toxicology detected doxylamine, a sleeping medication, and hydrocodone, a prescription painkiller.

Carpenter's Searches and Messages

Weeks before her death, Erica challenged her husband over a powdery substance she believed had appeared in her drinking water. Her message read, 'There's been powdery s–t in it at least twice now.'

He attributed the substance to 'liquid IV' mixed into his own water and told Erica she had drunk from the wrong container. That same day, his searches included 'losing someone', 'watching someone you love die' and 'Death of a Loved One: Quotes, Poems, and Resources...'.

Erica had previously asked Benjamin to research a sleep aid for both of them. Police also questioned Benjamin, a jiu-jitsu black belt, about a choke submission move. Investigators have not established how either medication entered Erica's system.

Carpenter's Affair and Financial Records

Benjamin acknowledged having an affair with a colleague identified in court documents as AMV. He told investigators he intended to seek a divorce during the same weekend Erica died.

Their son told police he met his father's new girlfriend the day after his mother's death and that she moved in around December 2024 or January 2025. He also recalled feeling confused and upset when photographs of Erica disappeared from the kitchen about a month after her death.

Police reviewed financial records indicating Benjamin purchased a $3,754 (£2,865.22) diamond bracelet from Jared Jewelers three days after Erica's funeral. Two days later, he contacted his insurer, citing funeral costs while claiming he could not meet mortgage and vehicle payments.

The complaint also describes repeated calls about Erica's $300,000 (£228,973.50) life insurance policy, despite Benjamin initially telling police he did not know she had a life insurance policy through her employer. He also raised $22,000 (£16,720) through GoFundMe and another $6,000 (£4,560) from a local pub crawl.

At his initial court appearance on Wednesday, a judge set cash bail at $500,000 (£382,087). The charge remains an allegation, not a finding of guilt. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8 December.