Alexia Nieves Solache, a 22-year-old San Jose nursing student, was extradited from Los Angeles following her arrest on a murder charge linked to the alleged fatal stabbing of Marcelino Perez Jimenez, 40, according to police. Her mother, Veronica Rangel, 55, was arrested in San Jose on the same charge.

The arrests followed the discovery of Jimenez's body in a ravine near Livermore in August. The San Jose Police Department announced the arrests on 30 October, and the Mercury News later outlined allegations in charging documents and other information from authorities.

How the San Jose Fatal Stabbing Unfolded

According to the Mercury News, Jimenez had been staying at a homeless shelter in San Jose at least part of the time. It reported that he was last seen on 22 August entering an apartment at the Pavona Apartments on North 7th Street with Solache, who was carrying a 24-pack of beer.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Jimenez entered the apartment with Solache. The Mercury News cited security-camera footage from the complex, which allegedly captured Solache and Rangel struggling with a large, heavy box the following day.

Charging documents obtained by The Mercury News allege that the pair used a hand truck to move the box into their rental car. The sheriff's office later traced the vehicle's route from the apartments to Tesla Road, according to the publication.

Ravine Discovery in the San Jose Fatal Stabbing Case

The investigation took a further turn on the afternoon of 25 August, when a driver stopped near Tesla and Eagles Run roads and looked down into a ravine. The driver saw what appeared to be a body and reported it to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found a body concealed beneath rubbish discarded by passing vehicles, the sheriff's office said. Authorities said the man had been stabbed to death.

The chronology provided by authorities places the last known sighting of Jimenez three days before the driver alerted deputies. It also places the alleged handling of the box on 23 August, though the available coverage does not fully describe what occurred inside the apartment.

The San Jose Police Department statement and Mercury News coverage identify Jimenez as the victim and place the discovery near Livermore. Neither identifies when authorities established his identity, nor provides further detail about the allegations beyond information attributed to the police department, the sheriff's office, and the charging documents cited by the Mercury News.

Arrests Follow San Jose Fatal Stabbing Allegations

Police stated that Solache was arrested in Los Angeles, then extradited to San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. Rangel was arrested in San Jose the same day.

Both women were arrested on murder charges, the San Jose Police Department said on 30 October. Neither the police statement nor Mercury News coverage indicated how either woman responded to the allegations, whether they had legal representation, or what court proceedings followed.

The Mercury News coverage cites charging documents to describe the alleged movement of the box and the rental car's route. IBTimes UK could not independently review those documents.