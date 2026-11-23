More than 50 people were medically assessed after an unidentified substance was reported at Don Toliver's Manchester concert, bringing the performance to an early end and prompting the evacuation of Co-op Live. One person was taken to hospital.

The US rapper was nearing the end of a performance on the Nitrous – Octane World Tour Leg 2 when concertgoers began reporting symptoms.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were alerted by venue staff shortly after 10pm on Sunday, 22 November, prompting an emergency response.

Co-op Live Evacuation and Emergency Medical Response

Police initially believed the substance might be tear gas, but its identity had not been confirmed in statements issued by Monday, 23 November. Investigators were also seeking to establish how the incident occurred.

Footage shared online appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the arena. Other clips showed emergency vehicles outside. The recordings illustrated the disruption, but did not establish the cause or identify anyone responsible.

Chaos at #DonToliver's concert in #Manchester after suspected #tearGas was released into the crowd at Co-op Live Arena.



Police evacuated attendees with support from emergency services. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/sqSBp8HiHI — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) November 23, 2026

GMP said more than 12,000 people were safely escorted from the venue. In an update published at 1.11am on Monday, the force confirmed that several attendees were still being medically assessed on site as a precaution.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it declared a major incident at 10.25pm on Sunday. By 1.35am, its clinicians had assessed more than 50 people, some of whom reported eye and respiratory symptoms.

One patient was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment. Officials did not disclose their condition. An earlier ambulance service update reported no serious injuries at that stage.

'Decontamination is being carried out as a precaution,' NWAS said. Its Hazardous Area Response Team was among the crews deployed to assess and treat those affected.

Declaring a major incident allowed emergency services and partner agencies to coordinate their work while thousands of concertgoers were moved to safety. It did not establish the nature of the substance or the cause of the reported symptoms.

Police Investigation and Public Health Advice

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said protecting those attending the concert was the immediate priority. She also acknowledged the concern felt by families and friends of people inside the arena.

'We understand the concern that this incident will have raised,' Parker said, thanking concertgoers for their patience as crews responded. She added that police would work to understand the substance and the circumstances surrounding the disruption.

Two central questions remain unresolved: what caused the reported symptoms, and how did the incident occur? Police have not publicly identified a confirmed substance or explained how it came to be present.

Co-op Live said it was working closely with GMP to identify the cause and respond appropriately. The venue did not assign responsibility for the incident in its statement.

Toliver, whose full name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, was scheduled to perform at London's The O2 on Monday, 23 November, and OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday, 24 November. No changes to those performances had been announced at the time of reporting.

Police advised anyone who attended the Manchester show and subsequently became unwell to attend their local hospital. NWAS separately urged affected concertgoers to seek medical advice.