Marco Rubio has come under scrutiny after an investigation estimated that military flights associated with his trips to watch his son play college football cost more than $1.2 million. Fifteen of his 23 journeys to Gainesville, Florida, were classified as personal, raising questions about the use of government aircraft and the burden on American taxpayers.

The US secretary of state attended at least 10 University of Florida football games over the past two seasons, including five during autumn 2026. His son, Anthony, plays as a running back for the university's Gators but has appeared in only four competitive games during his college career.

Military Flights Cost More Than $1.2M

The estimated costs were calculated using published Department of Defense rates for different military aircraft. They represent estimated flight expenses, not an amount Rubio personally paid or owes the government. His journeys frequently involved flights from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to Homestead Air Reserve Base near Miami, followed by another flight to Gainesville.

On 7 November, Rubio arrived aboard an Air Force C-37 to watch the Gators lose 23-7 against Oklahoma. His son did not feature in the game. Officials using military transport must reimburse the government an amount equivalent to an economy-class commercial ticket, rather than the full operating cost of the aircraft. Neither Rubio nor the State Department disclosed how much he had repaid.

Rubio Defends Trips to Support His Family

Rubio has defended his travel, saying he wants to attend important family events whenever his professional responsibilities allow. He said, 'I have and will continue to try and make it to as many events that are important to me personally and to my family as possible.' Dylan Johnson, an assistant secretary of state, also defended the arrangements in a post on X on 11 November.

Johnson said the secretary of state was required to use military aircraft to maintain access to secure communications and comply with continuity of government protocols. He added that Rubio would reimburse the government for all personal travel. Johnson also rejected comparisons with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, arguing that Buttigieg was not required to use military aircraft.

Anthony Rubio's Limited Playing Record

Anthony has appeared in four competitive games during his four-year college career, including two in the 2026 season. He has recorded 14 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown, according to statistics cited in the investigation. His limited appearances have added an unusual dimension to the scrutiny surrounding his father's journeys, although they do not establish the reasons behind Rubio's travel decisions.

Ethics Watchdogs Question Taxpayer Spending

Cynthia Brown, senior ethics counsel at the non-partisan watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), described the controversy as more of an optics issue than an established violation. She questioned whether frequent personal journeys could undermine public confidence in how senior officials manage taxpayer money.

Rubio Previously Criticised Government Travel

The controversy has also revived scrutiny of Rubio's criticism of government travel during his time as a Republican senator. In 2023, he called for an investigation into former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's use of government aircraft for personal journeys. Buttigieg had taken eight trips at a reported cost of $59,000, but the department's inspector general ultimately cleared him of wrongdoing.

Rubio had argued that American taxpayers deserved assurances that public money was not being wasted by senior officials. Johnson has distinguished the two cases, arguing that Buttigieg was not required to use military aircraft, while Rubio must follow security requirements attached to his position. The State Department maintains that Rubio's arrangements meet those requirements. However, with his reimbursement amount undisclosed, questions remain over the final public cost of his personal journeys.