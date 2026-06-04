Secretary of State Marco Rubio has hit back at suggestions that President Donald Trump falls asleep during official meetings, describing the leader's work ethic as relentless.

The exchange at a House Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Wednesday turned into a heated debate over President Trump's health and public image. Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, directly questioned the Secretary of State on whether he had witnessed the President sleeping during official Cabinet engagements.

Secretary Rubio moved immediately to dismiss the suggestion. He told the committee that the claims were false and offered an insight into the President's demanding schedule.

Chaos in the US Foreign Affairs Committee hearing between Rep. Ted Lieu and State Secretary Marco Rubio over Donald Trump sleeping in important public meetings. pic.twitter.com/CEgeGIMwpC — Neelotpal Srivastav (@NS_Neelotpal) June 3, 2026

Rubio Pushes Back: 'The Guy Doesn't Sleep'

The confrontation began when Lieu asked Rubio whether he had ever seen Trump fall asleep during a Cabinet meeting.

Rubio's answer was immediate. 'That's false. I've never seen him fall asleep. On the contrary, the guy doesn't sleep, which is a big problem because he calls me at 2 in the morning,' the secretary of state told lawmakers.

Rubio then offered a glimpse into what he described as Trump's relentless work schedule. 'He calls me at 5 in the morning. And, you know, I like to sleep a little bit, maybe not 12 hours, but at least 6.'

Seeking to reinforce his point, Rubio said Trump was still working in the Oval Office after midnight. 'The other day he was at the Oval Office at 12.30 a.m. I don't know what you're talking about,' he added.

For Rubio, the suggestion that Trump lacks energy or alertness simply does not match what administration officials witness behind closed doors.

Watch: Rubio scoffs while Ted Lieu clashes after the latter plays 'sleeping' videos of Trump during cabinet meetings pic.twitter.com/Qqz3RjW9Z6 — APT News (@APT__News) June 3, 2026

Lieu Responds With Video Clips

But Lieu was not prepared to let the issue go. After Rubio denied ever seeing Trump asleep, the California Democrat began presenting video footage that he argued contradicted the secretary's claims.

The clips included footage from a Cabinet meeting in which Trump appeared to have his eyes closed. Lieu also cited a report from France 24 that raised questions about Trump's appearance during a Memorial Day ceremony, in which observers noted moments when the president's eyes appeared to be closed.

The lawmaker argued that such images can carry consequences far beyond Washington, particularly when viewed by foreign governments and international audiences.

According to Lieu, repeated public moments in which Trump appears disengaged could create perceptions of weakness among America's adversaries.

The exchange escalated further when Lieu accused Rubio of being dishonest about what the footage appeared to show.

Debate Shifts to Trump's Health and Cognitive Fitness

The hearing soon moved beyond a dispute over video clips and into a broader political debate over Trump's health and cognitive fitness.

Rubio forcefully rejected any suggestion that the president is struggling mentally or physically. 'Questions regarding Trump's cognitive ability are absurd,' he said.

The Secretary described Trump as a leader who routinely maintains a schedule that many people around him would find difficult to match. 'He works inhumane hours,' Rubio told lawmakers.

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He also recalled travelling internationally with Trump, claiming the president often remains awake throughout long flights while others sleep.

'I've been on foreign trips with the president, where he doesn't sleep on the whole flight. And everyone else is sleeping on the plane.'

Rubio added that Trump would sometimes walk through the aircraft while others rested.

'Wandering the hallways looking for someone to wake up and talk to.'

The comments amounted to one of Rubio's strongest public defences yet regarding Trump's health, energy level, and ability to handle the demands of the presidency.

Trump Has Addressed Similar Claims Before

The controversy is far from new. For years, social media users, political commentators, and critics have circulated videos that they claim show Trump asleep during speeches, court appearances, public ceremonies, and government meetings.

Trump has previously responded to such allegations.

Addressing similar claims earlier this year, the president suggested that viewers were drawing the wrong conclusion from brief moments captured on camera. He also offered a characteristically blunt explanation.

Trump remarked that Cabinet meetings can be 'boring as hell,' suggesting that footage showing his eyes closed should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of a health issue.

The hearing may be over, but the political firestorm is just getting started. With viral clips circulating across social media, Rubio insisting Trump is one of the hardest-working men in Washington, and critics continuing to question what they see on camera, the clash has opened yet another front in the never-ending battle over Trump's health, stamina, and public image. This debate shows no sign of slowing down.