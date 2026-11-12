President Donald Trump has prompted baffled reactions online after footage of him making unusual hand gestures and facial expressions during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery circulated on X (formerly Twitter).

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar shared a short clip of the moment on 11 November, drawing attention to the president's movements. His caption read: 'very normal fist pumping, sir.'

The footage attracted comments from viewers questioning the appropriateness of the gestures during a ceremony honouring America's military personnel.

Trump's Veterans Day Gestures Prompt Questions

Rupar's caption appeared to invite scrutiny of the moment, although he did not explain what prompted his remark.

Several X users expressed confusion, while others criticised the timing of Trump's movements.

very normal fist pumping, sir pic.twitter.com/0i9UXbyo2z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026

One user posed a straightforward question, writing: 'why is he doing this?' Another appeared unimpressed with the setting, commenting: 'Fist pumping on Remembrance Day, wow ....'

The clip also shows Trump briefly biting his lower lip as he makes the unusual hand gestures.

Nothing screams reverence for our veterans like a five time draft dodger doing his Epstein rape face. pic.twitter.com/nANus45bP1 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 11, 2026

Other users also questioned whether the gestures were appropriate for the solemn occasion. One wondered why the commander-in-chief would make such movements and facial expressions during Veterans Day commemorations.

Another joked about whether Trump could hear the Village People's 'YMCA' playing in his head, while others speculated about what Vice President JD Vance might have thought while standing nearby.

'Even JD is like, "What the hell is he doing?"' one opined.

The comments reflected individual reactions to the footage rather than an established consensus among veterans or those attending the ceremony.

The short clip offered no explanation for Trump's actions. It also did not establish whether he was responding to something happening outside the camera's frame.

What Trump Said at the Arlington Veterans Day Ceremony

The footage emerged from the US Veterans Day commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery, just outside Washington, on Wednesday, 11 November.

Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before addressing troops, veterans and senior administration officials.

His speech included a defence of the ongoing US war against Iran, which has faced growing criticism.

Praising American service members, Trump said: 'The bravery and skill of our amazing American warriors has absolutely been incredible.'

He also defended the military campaign, arguing that Tehran had been waging war against America since 1979. He maintained that US forces were acting to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

'When this conflict is over, and it will be soon, the entire world will be a much safer and better place, more peaceful place, and a place without the kind of danger that we had to suffer,' Trump said.

The president also praised Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who attended the ceremony, saying he had 'done a fantastic job'.

Trump additionally brought up his proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery, saying it would be dedicated 'soon'.

The project has faced several legal challenges, including lawsuits brought by veterans, the District of Columbia and Virginia. Members of the Kennedy family have also challenged the plans, raising concerns about the structure's potential impact on gravesites at the cemetery.

While Trump's remarks focused on military service and the conflict in Iran, the brief footage shared by Rupar became a separate talking point online.

The video does not establish what prompted the president's movements, and no medical or psychological explanation can reasonably be drawn from the footage.