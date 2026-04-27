The black-tie elegance of the Washington Hilton was shattered on Saturday evening when a festive gathering of the political and media elite turned into a scene of survival. As guests sat for the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD), the sounds of celebratory toasts were replaced by the sharp crack of gunfire.

President Donald Trump and the guests were immediately evacuated and they were all safe. Now, attention has turned to the suspect behind the WHCD shooting, who was later identified as Cole Allen, an anti‑Trump, anti‑Christian and Ukraine war advocate, according to posts attributed to him on social media.

Hostile Rhetoric Discovered On Suspect's Deleted Bluesky Social Profile

Law enforcement officials have identified the gunman and taken him into custody. Investigators have also begun scrutinising his digital presence, including activity on the social media platform Bluesky. Before his account was deactivated, screenshots circulated online showing posts that expressed deep-seated animosity toward the current administration.

Right-wing commentators Benny Johnson and Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said Allen had maintained a social media presence on the left‑leaning platform, where he had been open about his stance against Trump. 'In one post he calls President Trump the Antichrist,' Kolvet wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 'In one post he calls Trump a sociopathic mob boss and in another referred to him as a traitor with known connections to Putin, repeating a favorite leftwing Russian Hoax talking point.'

Kolvet also claimed Allen encouraged buying guns as Trump sought to ban firearms, and that he attacked VP JD Vance for advocating an end to war funding for Ukraine and for criticising Pope Leo XIV. Johnson, citing the same deleted profile, concluded that the suspected gunman was 'pro‑trans, anti‑Trump, anti‑Christian' and a 'Ukraine war advocate.'

Cole Allen, the gunman from last night’s WH Correspondents Dinner, maintained an active online presence, especially on the leftwing social media platform Bluesky where he went by the handle https://t.co/bpKnhC8M5a with multiple references violence and guns.



In one post he calls… pic.twitter.com/mvFBE0FAl7 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 26, 2026

We now have Bluesky posts from the now-deleted profile of the shooter who tried to assassinate Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.



Cole Allen is:

-Pro Trans

-Anti-Trump

-Anti Christian

-Ukraine War Advocate



Anyone telling you otherwise is lying



PROOF: pic.twitter.com/NhwdtPYBzh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2026

Who Is Cole Allen?

Allen's background appears to contrast sharply with the violence of the evening. The 31‑year‑old has maintained a career as a part‑time teacher and an independent game developer, according to a LinkedIn profile believed to belong to him.

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Initial reports from investigators indicate that Allen had no significant criminal history before the incident at the Hilton. Colleagues in education have expressed shock, describing him as a relatively quiet individual who was deeply involved in the digital arts.

Allen earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena in 2017. He later completed a master's degree in computer science from California State University‑Dominguez Hills.

Bin Tang, one of his professors during his master's programme, said Allen was a 'very good student.' '[He was] always sitting in the first row of my class, paying attention, and frequently emailing me with coursework questions. Soft spoken, very polite, a good fellow. I am very shocked to see the news,' Tang said

Despite his professional standing, authorities are now scrutinising his recent movements and financial records to determine how he gained access to the venue. His work as a developer is also being examined to see whether his digital footprint provides clues to his planning or potential radicalisation.

Unprecedented Violence Disrupts the White House Correspondents' Dinner

The security perimeter of one of the most protected media events in the United States was breached during the height of the dinner. Witnesses described a scene of immediate confusion as attendees heard gunshots during the gathering.

The primary target of the disruption appeared to be the head table, where President Trump and senior administration officials were seated. While the Secret Service acted swiftly to neutralise the threat, the event was suspended once the ballroom was declared a crime scene.

Trump shared footage of the suspect running past security barricades. However, some still questioned the attack, saying it was staged, pointing to the venue's normally tight security and circulating unverified theories online.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Trump's response, saying the President was 'truly fearless' and backing his call to end 'political violence' in the wake of the shooting.