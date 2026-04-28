Stephen King clapped back at Melania Trump for calling to cancel Jimmy Kimmel for his White House Correspondents' Dinner joke.

First Lady Melania Trump demanded ABC fire Jimmy Kimmel after he jokingly described her as having the 'glow of an expectant widow,' especially in the aftermath of the shooting during the White House Correspondents' Dinner. She said Kimmel intended to divide the country with his 'hateful and violent rhetoric.'

Melania Calls Jimmy Kimmel a 'Coward' over FLOTUS Joke

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

'His monologue about my family isn't comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,' she wrote on X. 'People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.'

'A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,' she asserted. 'Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behaviour at the expense of our community.'

Stephen King Weighs in on Melania Trump's Post

Melania Trump says Jimmy Kimmel should be canceled. Last week her husband commented on Robert Mueller’s death: “Good. I”m glad he’s dead.”

Said Pretty much the same about my old friend Rob Reiner.

People who live in glass houses should’t throw shit. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 27, 2026

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Horror icon Stephen King clapped back at Trump's post, saying, 'Melania Trump says Jimmy Kimmel should be cancelled. Last week her husband commented on Robert Mueller's death: "Good. I'm glad he's dead,"' referring to Donald Trump's Truth Social post.

'Said pretty much the same about my old friend Rob Reiner,' King continued, alluding to Trump's Truth Social statement in the aftermath of Reiner and his wife's deaths. The President linked their killings to Trump Derangement Syndrome in his post. 'People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw shit,' King asserted.

Trump acknowledged Reiner's death as 'a very sad thing' before hinting at the underlying reason for the tragic event. Reiner and Michele Reiner passed away 'reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,' which 'reached new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness.'

Two days before the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Kimmel performed a sketch parody of the event, calling out the controversies that transpired during the Trump administration. Kimmel roasted the President, alleging his health and Epstein connections. Kimmel also criticised Melania's recent documentary and its critical response.

Kimmel Explains His 'Expectant Widow' Joke

Kimmel has now addressed the controversy caused by that monologue. 'There was no big reaction to it until this morning, when I greeted the day facing yet another Twitter vomit storm,' he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live's Monday episode.

'It was a pretend roast,' he clarified. 'I said, "Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at her. So beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." Which obviously was a joke about their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together. It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am.'

'It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination,' Kimmel emphasised. 'And they know that I've been very vocal for many years speaking out against gun violence in particular.'

Directly addressing Melania's X post, Kimmel agreed with the FLOTUS stance and suggested how she should apply that. 'Hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject,' he said. 'And I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it.'

The entire controversy has highlighted the clash between two political camps and their narratives. Kimmel has explained his comment in the aftermath of the shooting incident, explaining that in the past, White House Correspondents' Dinners featured a roast. Instead of a comedian, this year's dinner was hosted by a mentalist named Oz, Kimmel noted.