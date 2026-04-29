United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faced intense scrutiny regarding President Donald Trump's mental fitness during a contentious Capitol Hill hearing. As the Iran conflict entered its 60th day, lawmakers questioned whether the president's erratic social media behaviour was jeopardising national security.

The hearing primarily addressed the upcoming military budget, but devolved into a bare-knuckle argument over the commander-in-chief's stability. Despite bipartisan alarm over unpredictable online outbursts, Hegseth steadfastly defended the 79-year-old president's cognitive state against probing questions from Democrats.

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The exchange occurred against the backdrop of a deeply unpopular war that began on 28 February. The ongoing conflict has already claimed the lives of 13 American service members. The blockade at the Strait of Hormuz is also driving up everyday consumer prices and sparking a worldwide energy crisis.

Meanwhile, Trump's health has become a major talking point. His habit of posting heated messages late at night has only added to these concerns. One alarming post warned that 'a whole civilization will die tonight,' contingent upon Iran meeting his demands.

Representative Sara Jacobs confronted Hegseth with a controversial image recently shared by the president. The picture showed Trump looking like a Christ-like figure. Glowing light poured from his hands as he healed a man in a hospital bed.

Following backlash from his own political base, the president removed the image and offered an unusual justification. 'It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better,' he stated.

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How Pete Hegseth Defended the President During a Tense Hearing

Pressing the defence secretary, Jacobs highlighted the potential danger. 'It pains me to even have to ask this about our president, but my constituents' lives are at stake,' she said.

She challenged Hegseth directly. 'Do you believe that the president is mentally stable enough to be the commander-in-chief?' she asked.

Hegseth responded with immediate indignation, redirecting focus. 'Did you ask the same question of Joe Biden for four years?' he retorted.

Jacobs swiftly noted Trump has been in office for a year and a half. 'I won't even engage with the level of disparagement that you're putting on the commander-in-chief,' Hegseth declared. 'He's the sharpest and most insightful commander-in-chief we've had in generations.'

Rep. @SaraJacobsCA: Do you believe the President is mentally stable enough to be Commander in Chief?



Hegseth: He's the sharpest, most insightful Commander in Chief we've had in generations pic.twitter.com/4QesdoAad1 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 29, 2026

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Jacobs noted that whilst she is Jewish, many Christians found the religious imagery offensive. 'So how do you explain this post?' she questioned.

Hegseth refused to analyse the social media activity. 'I'm not here to explain the post. We have an incredible commander-in-chief, okay, who puts our troops first,' he responded.

Jacobs countered by demonstrating that concerns extend well beyond the Democratic party. 'Marjorie Taylor Greene said he's out of control and he's gone insane. Candace Owens said the 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson—who you used to work with—Alex Jones, Stephanie Grisham, the list could go on,' she stated.

Hegseth, a former co-host on the television programme Fox & Friends, faced pressure outside the venue. He arrived to encounter protesters holding signs demanding authorities to 'arrest Hegseth.'

The committee gathered to review the administration's 2027 budget proposal, seeking to increase defence spending to a historic £1.19 trillion ($1.5 trillion). Yet, the financial discussions remained overshadowed by the president's digital footprint.

Just hours prior, Trump published an AI-generated image of himself carrying a military-style rifle. 'Iran can't get their act together,' he posted at 4:00 a.m. 'They don't know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!'