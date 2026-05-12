On Tuesday, Pete Hegseth returns to Congress to face questions on the Russia–Ukraine war and the Iran war, as well as to defend President Trump's new $1.5 trillion budget request for the Department of War.

The appearance comes amid continuing questions over whether the war in Iran has truly ended, as well as debate over the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany.

An Expensive and Fragile War

'Jules Hurst, the Pentagon's acting comptroller, told House lawmakers the Iran war has cost the U.S. $29 billion, up from last month's estimate of $25 billion. He attributed the increase to "updated repair and replacement of equipment costs" and "general operational costs,"' according to the Independent.

'There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026,' Trump wrote in a letter, obtained by The Washington Post. 'The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated.'

However, 'the ceasefire showed signs of fragility last week as U.S. warships intercepted Iranian attacks while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, leading to retaliatory strikes on a handful of Iran's military facilities. President Donald Trump attempted to downplay the attacks at the time, but on Monday he told reporters the ceasefire was on "life support,"' according to The Washington Post.

'A senior Republican Senate aide, speaking on the condition of anonymity per terms required by the office, said that lawmakers were asking for a detailed plan on the Ukraine aid and for more information from the Pentagon to justify the Germany withdrawal,' according to The Washington Post.

'The staffer said Republicans were also concerned that $350 billion of the administration's budget request was slated for a risky party-line process in Congress known as reconciliation,' according to The Washington Post.

'While the tool only requires a simple majority, making it easier to pass the Senate, it is also seen in Congress as less predictable than the annual defense budget and could threaten Pentagon priorities from boosting munitions production to energizing America's sluggish arms industry,' according to The Washington Post.

War Powers Resolution Comes Into Effect

'Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah) said he would not support more funding for military operations against Iran unless Congress declared war. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Congress would need to authorize the war if it exceeded 60 days,' according to The Washington Post.

'Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted against the resolution on Thursday but said she is concerned that Congress has not voted to authorize the war,' according to The Washington Post.

The War Powers Resolution requires presidents to remove U.S. forces from any conflict that has no congressional approval within 60 days of the White House telling that hostilities has commenced.

The White House hit that deadline last Friday.

Removal of Troops From Germany

Last week the Pentagon announced the removal of 5,000 troops from Germany after Chancellor Merz said that Iranian leaders had 'humiliated' the US.

This comes after the Pentagon removed a brigade from Romania that even had republicans upset.

'We strongly oppose the decision not to maintain the rotational U.S. brigade in Romania and the Pentagon's process for its ongoing force posture review that may result in further drawdowns of U.S. forces from Eastern Europe,' in a statement from Republican Senators Roger Wicker and Mike Rogers at the time.