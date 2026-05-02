President Donald Trump faces a political dilemma over Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. His inner circle is pushing for Kennedy's removal, but political strategists warn that doing so risks alienating a key voter coalition ahead of the midterms.

Trump recently ousted several prominent cabinet members, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. However, author Michael Wolff indicates Trump remains exceptionally hesitant to terminate Kennedy, despite widespread public disagreement with the health secretary's stance on immunisations.

Why the MAHA Voter Base Remains Crucial for Midterms

The Make America Healthy Again movement served as a significant force, drawing independent voters to the Republican ticket. Kennedy built influence within this demographic through advocacy against food dyes and alternative milk.

Wolff discussed the conflict on the programme 'Inside Trump's Head with Joanna Coles'. 'They are now stuck with RFK Jr. and the anti-vax face,' the biographer explained.

'Now what I'm hearing is that they're trying to get rid of him, and they are trying to get him, the way this was put to me, they are trying to get him to go.'

'They don't want to fire him because the MAHA constituency is significant, they feel, to the Trump base,' Wolff noted. 'So they want him to go away, but not go away mad.'

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Neither the White House nor the Department of Health and Human Services immediately responded to requests for comment.

How the Defenestration of RFK Jr Began Following CDC Appointments

Recent decisions suggest the administration is attempting to marginalise Kennedy. Trump appointed Dr Erica Schwartz to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in April, bypassing the health secretary entirely.

Schwartz is a physician who supports immunisation programmes. The decision emerged after internal polling indicated the administration's messaging had become polarising.

'Among Donald Trump's problems—this is a central one—[is] that he has staffed the administration with people who everyone thinks are jokes,' Wolff observed. 'This is certainly true of RFK Jr., but also very specifically directed at him because he has become the face of something that is deeply, deeply unpopular, which is the anti-vax position.'

'So the White House is trying to essentially curtail or limit RFK Jr., and they're trying to put in their own people who are mostly less extreme, certainly on the anti-vax side, than RFK,' Wolff stated. 'We are seeing the gradual defenestration of RFK Jr.'

Trump is “stuck” with RFK Jr. despite knowing he holds “deeply unpopular” views, the president’s longtime biographer has said. https://t.co/J1riEX0Lxd — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 2, 2026

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Coalition members are expressing dissatisfaction with presidential directives. Voters voiced anger after Trump signed an executive order supporting glyphosate-based herbicides and elemental phosphorus.

The tension intensified due to the administration's support for Bayer, a corporation facing legal challenges regarding its weedkiller products. Zen Honeycutt of Moms Across America highlighted the political fallout.

'There were millions of Democratic and independent moms in particular that voted Republican because they believed Trump that he was gonna do something about pesticides in the food,' she stated.

Influencer Alex Clark echoed these concerns. 'A lot of these moms held their nose and voted for Trump in 2024, and they're not sure that they're willing to vote red in the midterms again,' Clark explained.

'It's very important for the GOP to recognize that MAHA voters are not loyal to a certain political party. MAHA voters are a coalition that's up for grabs.'

The White House has not confirmed any changes to Kennedy's role. The midterm elections are scheduled for November 2026.