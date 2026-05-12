US President Donald Trump has launched a fresh broadside at Fox News, accusing the network of going soft on Democrats and claiming that many MAGA supporters now 'hate' the conservative-leaning channel. His latest outburst was sparked by an interview with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, which Trump says went unchallenged and showed how far Fox has strayed from his idea of 'fair' coverage.

Trump Slams Fox News Over Ro Khanna Interview

The 79-year-old president took to his Truth Social platform on Sunday, 10 May, where he criticised The Sunday Briefing co-anchor Jacqui Heinrich following her interview with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna.

In the lengthy social media post, Trump accused Heinrich of failing to provide 'pushback or competent rebuttal' during the segment, where Khanna discussed rising costs and Democrats' chances in the upcoming midterm elections.

'Why would Fox News put someone like Ro Khanna on and not have anybody capable of disputing his lies?' Trump wrote in part, referring to the California congressman as a 'Dumacrat.' The president argued that Fox News continues to damage itself by allowing what he described as 'professional Liars, Conmen, and Liberal, Crooked Politicians' to appear on air without sufficient opposition.

Trump: “The Sleazebag, Radical Left Congressman from the failed State of California, Ro Khanna, should not be allowed on FoxNews unless you have an ‘anchor’ who is capable of disputing his lies, one after another, and closing down his FAKE (Bullshit!) narrative. He is similar,… pic.twitter.com/E9obwcQmqD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2026

Trump went even further, suggesting the network has lost favour among parts of his political base.

'No matter how hard Fox tries to be Fair and Balanced, it gets absolutely destroyed by these people,' Trump wrote. 'That's why MAGA hates Fox News!'

The comments came roughly 90 minutes after Trump posted another message criticising the interview, though he did not initially mention Heinrich by name.

What Did Ro Khanna Do?

During the appearance on The Sunday Briefing, Khanna predicted Democrats would regain control of the House of Representatives in the November elections. The congressman pointed to economic frustrations and foreign policy concerns as key reasons voters may shift away from Republicans.

'The reason we're going to win the House is gas prices are up, food prices are up, people don't like the fact that we're in a war in Iran,' Khanna told Heinrich during the interview.

Trump strongly rejected those remarks and insisted Fox News should not feature Democratic guests unless interviewers are prepared to aggressively challenge them.

'He should not be allowed on Fox unless there's somebody capable of disputing his lies,' Trump wrote earlier Sunday, in what appeared to be a direct reference to Heinrich's performance during the segment.

Inside Trump's Fractured Alliance With Fox News

The latest outburst marks another escalation in Trump's increasingly strained relationship with Fox News, a network long viewed as friendly territory for the president and his supporters. While Fox personalities including Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham remain closely aligned with Trump politically, the president has repeatedly criticised the network in recent months over coverage he considers insufficiently supportive.

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Last week, Trump attacked Fox News over its discussion of comedian Bill Maher's interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on HBO's Real Time. Trump accused the network of giving Democrats favourable coverage and amplifying anti-Trump narratives.

The president has also publicly criticised Fox polling operations, individual anchors and political analysts throughout the 2024 and 2025 election cycles. Despite the tension, Fox News remains one of the most-watched cable news channels among Republican viewers.

Trump's comments quickly sparked reactions online, with some MAGA supporters echoing his criticism of Fox News while others defended Heinrich's handling of the interview. Critics of the president, meanwhile, accused him of attempting to pressure journalists into offering favourable treatment during political interviews.

Fox News has not publicly responded to Trump's latest remarks.