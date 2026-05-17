Trump Declares Sacked Senator's Career 'OVER!'

Donald Trump moved quickly on Saturday night to claim credit for ending Senator Bill Cassidy's career, declaring on social media that the Louisiana Republican's political life was 'OVER!' after he lost his primary in Baton Rouge to two rivals loyal to Trump. By Sunday morning, the feud had escalated, with Cassidy firing back in a concession speech that did everything but mention Trump by name, bluntly saying that anyone who tries to 'control others' through power is 'not qualified to be a leader.'

President Trump calls Senator Bill Cassidy a “disloyal disaster” ahead of tonight’s primary election pic.twitter.com/h8WNbOvW4p — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) May 16, 2026

Cassidy's defeat came five years after he voted to convict Trump in the president's second impeachment trial, a decision that has hung over him ever since. The senator had hoped to fight this year's campaign on bread‑and‑butter issues and on what he called the 'present and the future.'

Instead, voters in Louisiana's Republican primary were offered a different choice, stick with the man who crossed Trump, or side with candidates who embraced him. They chose the latter.

MAGA doesn’t forget.



Sen. Bill Cassidy became the first elected U.S. Senator in 14 years to lose a primary after voting to convict Trump in 2021 pic.twitter.com/slzyN4sOeG — Andrew Alvarez (@theOGalv) May 17, 2026

Cassidy's loss makes him the first Republican senator in close to a decade to be denied renomination by his own party, an outcome that underlines how tightly Trump still grips the Republican base. According to the results, Trump‑backed Representative Julia Letlow and Louisiana state treasurer John Fleming, who also campaigned as staunchly pro‑Trump, will now meet in a runoff to decide who replaces him.

Throughout the campaign, Cassidy tried to soften his break with the president. He pointed to four bills he said Trump had signed in which he played a key role, and stressed that they once had a functional working relationship. But there was no getting around the vote that mattered most to Trump loyalists.

Siding against Trump on impeachment has become a litmus test for many Republican primary voters, and no amount of legislative boasting could obscure it.

Trump Declares Sacked Senator's Career 'OVER!'

Trump's response to Cassidy's defeat was not subtle. On his social media platform on Saturday night, he blasted the Louisiana senator's impeachment vote as 'disloyalty to the man who got him elected' and announced that Cassidy's career was now 'OVER!'

It was a triumphant message from a president who has long promised to punish Republicans who broke ranks over impeachment and 2020. That blunt message was aimed far beyond Louisiana. In backing Letlow against a sitting senator, Trump achieved something he had not previously managed, helping to topple a member of his own party in a primary.

Sen. Bill Cassidy fired back after President Donald Trump criticized him online, saying, “Insults only bother me if they come from somebody of character and integrity."



Visit https://t.co/0L72BcYMyN for more on Cassidy's reaction to losing his re-election bid pic.twitter.com/vrFYXIkIAv — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) May 17, 2026

It is not subtle, but then it is not meant to be. Trump is simultaneously trying to unseat another internal critic, Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, in a House primary.

In an early‑morning Truth Social post on Sunday, he linked the two men directly, saying Massie 'is an even bigger insult to our Nation than' Cassidy, while reiterating his support for Massie's challenger, Ed Gallrein. The implication is obvious. Republicans who break with Trump, particularly on matters as symbolically weighty as impeachment, do so at their own peril.

What makes Cassidy stand out is that he chose to face that peril instead of walking away. Other Republican senators who clashed with Trump in the past opted not to seek another term rather than risk a primary humiliation.

Cassidy did the opposite, signalling early on that he intended to run and 'participate in democracy' even if the result went against him. His defeat is now being read in Washington as a cautionary tale for another Trump‑irritant, Texas Senator John Cornyn, who is fighting a difficult reelection battle. Trump has so far stayed out of that Texas contest, which will be settled in a 26 May runoff between Cornyn and attorney general Ken Paxton.

Defiant Cassidy Fires Back

If Trump hoped to silence Cassidy, the early signs suggest the opposite. In his concession speech, the Louisiana senator sounded less constrained than he has in years. Without naming Trump, he argued that the United States 'is not about one individual' but 'the welfare of all Americans' and 'our Constitution.'

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He drew a clear line between leaders who use 'the levers of power' to serve themselves and those who serve the public, finishing the thought with a pointed verdict, 'That person is not qualified to be a leader.'

He went further. Cassidy referred to his experience of 'being attacked on the internet,' a remark that landed minutes before Trump unleashed his latest online broadside. The senator brushed off such criticism with a jab of his own, saying, 'Insults only bother me if they come from somebody of character and integrity.

I find that people of character and integrity don't spend their time attacking people on the internet.' The quote is not subtle. It is also a reminder that, for the next few months at least, Cassidy retains a national platform and a vote in the Senate.

Earlier in the same speech, he delivered another thinly veiled shot at Trump's refusal to accept the 2020 election result. Describing how he believes politicians should respond to defeat, Cassidy told supporters, 'You don't pout, you don't whine, you don't claim that the election was stolen... you don't manufacture some excuse. You thank the voters for the privilege of representing the state or the country for as long as you've had that privilege. And that's what I'm doing right now.'

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks after losing in the state's Republican primary, taking a thinly veiled jab at President Trump five years after he voted to convict the president in his impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/PLaFA2hw2k — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2026

Nothing in those lines directly names Trump, and there has been no fresh legal finding related to the former president in this race. Beyond the official tally and Trump's own verified posts and speculation about his motives or Cassidy's future plans remains just that.

Trump World Looks to the Next Fight

With Cassidy out, attention now shifts to what Trump calls the 'additional business' he wants to take care of. In Louisiana, that means the runoff between Letlow and Fleming, two candidates he has described as 'great people.'

Letlow heads into the second round as the favourite and used her primary‑night speech to promise another full tour of the state. Fleming, a former congressman who worked in the Trump White House during the first term, is pitching himself as the truest pro‑Trump option.

The president has said Cassidy’s “political career is over” after the Louisiana Republican lost a primary to Julia Letlow. https://t.co/LyGf2sYMTG — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 17, 2026

Trump left little doubt about his preference. 'Julia Letlow is a fantastic person and, after taking care of some additional business, will make a brilliant Senator for the Great People of Louisiana,' he wrote.

For Bill Cassidy, that 'business' now includes watching his own seat turn into a loyalty contest centred squarely on the man he once helped impeach and now openly questions.