Word and PDF are some of the most popular file types used today. One excels in document editing and formatting, while the other remains the gold standard for storing and sharing files. But even though each format shines in its own way, Word to PDF conversion actually makes a lot of sense in many cases. Let's see why it's worth changing document formats and consider the easiest ways to do so on any device.

When & Why You Should Convert Word to PDF

PDF has several advantages over Word, including cross-platform compatibility and a consistent layout. Word to PDF conversion proves to be a smart solution whenever you want to:

Preserve the original content layout across all devices and platforms.

Share professional-looking documents with your team or clients.

Print a document without formatting issues.

Prevent accidental content changes.

Protect sensitive information with passwords or restrictions.

Store important documents for the long term.

How to Convert Word to PDF

You can convert Word to PDF in several ways, both online and offline. Follow the steps below to complete the process without hassle.

Convert Word to PDF Using Microsoft Word

This method may suit you well if you already have Word installed on your PC or tablet. If not, you'll need to download it directly from Microsoft's website or App Store. The software requires a paid Microsoft 365 subscription, or you can purchase it once as a standalone app. There's also a free web version, but it comes with limited features. Whatever option you choose, there are two ways to turn your document into a PDF on Windows and Mac.

Using the Save As Feature

Open your document in Microsoft Word. Click File in the upper-left corner of the top panel. Select Save As from the drop-down menu. Choose PDF as the file format. Enter a new file name and specify the location where you want to store the document. Click Save.

Using the Export Feature

Open your document in Word and click File. Navigate to Export. If there's no such option, click More at the bottom of the menu panel. Select Create PDF/XPS Document. Click Create PDF/XPS. Complete the Word to PDF conversion by hitting the Publish button.

Use Word to PDF Converter Online

A reliable online converter can do all the legwork for you since it completes the process automatically. Running on the web, the tool is accessible through any device, operating system, or browser. It also supports two-way conversion, allowing you to convert a Word file to a PDF and back. Another prominent advantage is that the best platforms preserve the original document layout when changing its format. Some of them are also available for free. For example, you can convert Word files to PDF using OnlyDoc or similar tools in seconds and get seamless results without any costs. Here's how to switch from Word to PDF online:

Open a reliable online converter in your web browser. Drag your document to the upload box or select it from your device. Wait while the tool handles the conversion. Download the finished PDF file on your device.

Convert Word to PDF Online Using Google Drive

This is another option to convert Word to PDF free of charge. The method works on any device and operating system, but you need a Google Drive account to complete the process. Keep in mind that complex document formatting may break during conversion, so it's better to use this method for simple text-based files. The steps are straightforward:

Open Google Drive in your PC or Mac's browser. Upload your .docx (or .doc) file by clicking New -> File upload. The document will be added to Google Drive – right-click on it and choose Open with Google Docs. Navigate to File. Hit Download and choose PDF Document.

Best Practices for Word to PDF Conversion

Even though the conversion result largely depends on the method you choose, you can still increase the chances of getting a perfect PDF. A few simple tips listed below will come in handy:

Use standard fonts to avoid formatting issues.

Keep document layout simple for higher conversion accuracy.

Test hyperlinks to make sure they work correctly.

Compress large images beforehand to reduce the file size.

If you're looking for an online converter, pay attention to its security features and file size limits.

Always preview your files before initiating a Word to PDF conversion.

Conclusion

Learning how to convert Word to PDF is an essential skill, and it doesn't even matter if you're dealing with academic research or data-heavy business reports. It's a simple yet efficient way to ensure your files look clean and well-formatted while preserving their accessibility on any device. So choose the method that best suits your needs and convert Word to PDF effortlessly!