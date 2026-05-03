An isolated expedition in the Atlantic has turned into a medical emergency following a suspected viral outbreak on a specialist cruise vessel. The situation on the MV Hondius has reignited global interest in a rare but potentially lethal group of pathogens known as hantaviruses.

The incident has prompted renewed attention to how quickly zoonotic diseases can bridge the gap between wildlife and humans.

What Is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus refers to a family of viruses primarily transmitted by rodents that can cause diverse disease syndromes in humans worldwide. In the Americas, the most common manifestation is Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), a severe and sometimes fatal respiratory condition. The virus is unique because it does not cause apparent illness in the rodent hosts that carry it, according to the CDC.

The early symptoms of the infection are often deceptive, as they closely mimic common seasonal illnesses like the flu. Patients typically experience fatigue, fever, and significant muscle aches, particularly in the large muscle groups of the thighs, hips, and back. These initial signs may also be accompanied by headaches, dizziness, and abdominal pain, which can lead to early misdiagnosis.

As the disease progresses, the symptoms become significantly more severe and life-threatening. Roughly 4 to 10 days after the initial phase, the lungs begin to fill with fluid, leading to a sudden onset of shortness of breath. This respiratory distress signifies the transition to HPS, a stage where the mortality rate can reach approximately 38 per cent.

WHO is aware of and supporting a public health event involving a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean. To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases. Of the six affected individuals, three have died… pic.twitter.com/SqMAAZzoID — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 3, 2026

Mechanics of Transmission and Essential Prevention Strategies

Humans typically contract the virus through aerosolisation, a process in which viral particles from rodent waste are dispersed into the air. This usually happens when dried droppings, urine, or saliva are disturbed during cleaning or maintenance in confined spaces. Breathing in these contaminated particles is the primary route of infection, though bites from infected rodents can also transmit the disease.

Preventing the spread of the virus requires a rigorous approach to rodent control and environmental hygiene. Sealing gaps in buildings and disposing of potential nesting materials are critical steps in reducing the risk of exposure. When cleaning areas where rodents have been present, health officials advise against sweeping or vacuuming, as these activities stir up infectious dust.

Instead, soaking the area with a mixture of water and bleach to neutralise the virus before disposal is recommended. Using rubber or plastic gloves and ensuring proper ventilation during the process are essential safety protocols, according to the CDC. For those working in high-risk environments, the use of specialised respirators may be necessary to prevent the inhalation of microscopic viral droplets.

🇬🇧🇿🇦🇦🇷 A hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship has left 3 people dead and another in intensive care.



The MV Hondius, a polar expedition vessel carrying around 170 passengers and 70 crew, was sailing from Argentina to Cape Verde when 6 people became ill.



3 have now died,… pic.twitter.com/TshiVVzIuW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 3, 2026

Fatal Suspected Outbreak Aboard the MV Hondius

The recent incident aboard the MV Hondius, a vessel known for polar expeditions, has brought these clinical concerns into a maritime context. Reports indicate that at least three individuals have died following a suspected viral outbreak while the ship was navigating the Atlantic waters, the BBC reported.

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The fatalities have prompted immediate quarantine measures and a comprehensive review of the ship's sanitary conditions. Medical teams are investigating the cause of the outbreak and how it may have been introduced to the ship's environment.

While hantavirus is not typically known to cause human-to-human transmission, the confined environment of a ship poses unique challenges. The incident has led to calls for increased surveillance of zoonotic threats within the global travel industry.

The MV Hondius was scheduled to complete its voyage in Cape Verde on 4 May, having departed from the Argentinian port of Ushuaia on 20 March.