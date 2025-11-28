KATSEYE's Megan became the centre of a fast-moving online dispute after a brief moment during a live broadcast prompted claims that she had almost said the n-word, sparking widespread debate across social media.

The situation began when Megan and fellow member Yoonchae appeared on a live Weverse broadcast, intended as a casual way to speak with fans. During the stream, a short audio clip was circulated by netizens who claimed that Megan had nearly said the n-word. The clip gained momentum across multiple platforms, with posts expressing shock and disappointment at what some believed they had heard.

One widely shared comment stated that fans were upset after Megan appeared to almost say the slur during the livestream. Another post presented a fragment of the moment as 'All y'all n- like to say...', which quickly fuelled further speculation. The rapid spread of the edited snippet contributed to a surge of negative attention towards the idol.

Context Behind The Clip

Supporters of the group responded immediately, asserting that the circulated audio had been taken entirely out of context. They noted that, within the full conversation, Megan had been stuttering while trying to say the word 'need', and that the moment occurred roughly a minute before the viral pause. According to these defenders, the clip lacked the surrounding dialogue which made the full meaning clear.

Fans are shocked & disappointed after KATSEYE’s Megan appears to almost have said the n-word in a recent livestream.



"All y’all nig- like to say…" pic.twitter.com/qDJ0aYgd5j — ⍤ (@jisuluver) November 25, 2025

Online comments stressed that the moment showed a simple verbal stumble rather than an attempt to say a racial slur. Some fans pointed out that Megan was mid-sentence and appeared to be choosing her words, making the sudden allegation inconsistent with the flow of the broadcast. Others repeated that the tone and pace of her speech did not match the claim being made.

Netizen Defence And Backlash Against False Claims

Many fans expressed frustration, arguing that the spread of the allegation demonstrated how quickly misinformation can escalate when shared without verification. Several posts criticised those pushing the claim, calling it a misrepresentation that disregarded the actual footage. One user stated that it was 'weird behaviour to just straight up lie like that', adding that the negativity being circulated should be redirected towards those spreading false narratives. Another fan asked others to 'please touch grass', emphasising that Megan's words clearly showed a stutter rather than the start of an offensive term.

Some comments also suggested that the clip had been selectively edited to provoke outrage. Supporters of Megan also highlighted that these accusations formed part of a pattern of criticism aimed at KATSEYE.

KATSEYE As A Frequent Target

Netizens who defended Megan noted that the group has frequently faced heightened scrutiny since their rise to prominence. Some argued that KATSEYE has become an easy target for criticism, making its members more vulnerable to exaggerated or unfounded claims. According to these commenters, attempts to provoke controversy around the group have become increasingly common.

They also observed that negative rumours often appear shortly after the group engages with fans or posts new content. The swift circulation of this particular accusation, despite available context, was cited as an example of how easily narratives can be shaped online. Fans stressed that such incidents contribute to a long-standing environment in which idols face disproportionate backlash.

Ongoing Discussion And Fan Response

While the initial accusation spread quickly, the counter-response from supporters has been equally strong, with many insisting that the claims do not match the content of the livestream. Some users expressed disappointment that the situation overshadowed the intention of the broadcast, which was meant to provide a relaxed setting for direct interaction.

Others remarked that, even when context is readily available, rumours can still dominate online discussion. In contrast to the accusatory posts, defenders focused on the importance of accuracy when discussing sensitive subjects. Although the debate continues, the footage cited by fans remains central to their defence of Megan.