Quarterback Max Johnson's return to the field for the University of North Carolina (UNC) was nothing short of remarkable. Early this week, the 23-year-old was thrust into the Tar Heels' season opener against Texas Christian University (TCU) after starter Gio Lopez went down with a crushing third-quarter hit.

For Johnson, it was more than just a substitution. A year earlier, in the 2024 opener against Minnesota, he had suffered a devastating broken femur that required five surgeries and left doctors fearing he might lose his leg. Months of grueling rehab followed, shadowed by doubts that he would ever play again.

When he jogged onto the field, it wasn't only a quarterback rejoining his team — it was a living symbol of resilience. His comeback injected fresh hope into a UNC program still recovering from a year of frustration and setbacks, reminding fans what perseverance can deliver.

The TCU Game and Brotherly Touchdown

Once on the field, Johnson wasted no time proving himself. Entering cold against a strong TCU defence, he completed nine of his first ten passes and drove UNC 80 yards down the field. The drive ended in a memorable moment: a touchdown pass to his younger brother, tight end Jake Johnson, according to Yahoo Sports.

That family connection resonated across social media and headlines. For a brief period, it overshadowed the lopsided scoreline. Although UNC ultimately fell 48-14, Johnson's performance provided a much-needed highlight for the Tar Heels. Fans described the play as the only spark in what was otherwise a disappointing outing.

A year after nearly losing his leg, Max Johnson threw a touchdown pass to his brother Jake



This is what it’s all about



pic.twitter.com/dCRJj50TYT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 2, 2025

Bill Belichick's Nightmare Debut

The game also marked the debut of Bill Belichick as UNC's new head coach. The six-time Super Bowl-winning former New England Patriots coach faced immense scrutiny in his first appearance on the college stage. Instead of delivering a statement win, his Tar Heels were outclassed and outscored.

Johnson's sudden rise to prominence was a rare positive in an otherwise disastrous night. Local coverage described the moment as a twist that overshadowed Belichick's highly anticipated debut. While the defeat was emphatic, Johnson's cameo provided a storyline that drew more attention than the coach's rough start.

TCU DOMINATES UNC IN BILL BELICHICK'S DEBUT 😮



48 points is the most allowed by any Belichick-coached team ever. pic.twitter.com/eVPwoCaj6h — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2025

The Gamble Ahead

Belichick now faces an immediate dilemma. With Gio Lopez injured and Johnson's injury history still fresh in memory, choosing to ride with Johnson as the starting quarterback could prove to be his most significant gamble yet.

On one hand, Johnson's resilience and performance suggest he can lead UNC's offence. On the other, the risk of re-injury raises questions about sustainability across a demanding season.

Observers note that Belichick's reputation in the NFL was built on calculated risks. Whether his decision to lean on Johnson will pay off in the collegiate arena remains one of the most closely watched storylines of the season.

Family Pedigree and Football Legacy

Johnson's journey has been shaped by his family background. He is the son of Brad Johnson, a former NFL quarterback who won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His uncle, Mark Richt, is a respected former college football coach.

The quarterback's brother Jake, who caught his touchdown pass against TCU, adds another layer to the family's football ties.

Johnson's college career has also spanned multiple programmes, beginning at LSU, moving to Texas A&M, and eventually transferring to North Carolina. Each move added to the pressure and expectation surrounding his name.

His story, combining family legacy, injury recovery, and sudden opportunity, makes him one of the most talked-about figures in college football this season.