Carson Beck's girlfriend saga has taken a dramatic turn as Miami influencer Hanna Cavinder confirmed the end of their high-profile romance. The split came months after a luxury car burglary involving both stars and was followed by Cavinder's claims that the Miami Hurricanes quarterback's behaviour and ego had become too much to handle.

Who is Hanna Cavinder?

Hanna Cavinder is a social media personality and former college basketball star who rose to prominence alongside her twin sister, Haley.

The Cavinder twins built a following as influencers while playing basketball at Fresno State and later at the University of Miami, before shifting their focus to branding and content creation.

Cavinder's public profile made her relationship with Carson Beck, then a Georgia Bulldogs quarterback before transferring to Miami, an immediate talking point.

Fans quickly connected the dots when she posted supportive images of Beck in 2024, sparking speculation that was later confirmed when Beck acknowledged their relationship.

The rise of Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder as a couple

Once their relationship became public, Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder were seen as one of college sports' most recognisable couples.

Cavinder often shared glimpses of their romance with her large TikTok and Instagram audiences, drawing attention from both sports and celebrity news outlets.

In September 2024, after Georgia suffered a loss to Alabama, Cavinder made headlines when she defended Beck in a deleted TikTok video. She criticised social media trolls who mocked his appearance and performance, calling the online abuse unfair and unwarranted. The incident highlighted her vocal support and added further attention to their relationship.

The luxury car burglary

Their romance was thrust into the spotlight again in February 2025 when news broke of a burglary that saw multiple luxury vehicles stolen. Beck's Mercedes and Lamborghini, along with Cavinder's Range Rover, were reported missing after thieves targeted their property, as reported by Pro Football Network.

Two of the vehicles were later recovered. The burglary attracted widespread coverage due to the couple's profile and the high value of the stolen cars. It also drew attention to the pressures of being public figures in Miami, where visibility and wealth made them the focus of intense interest.

The breakup

By March 2025, signs of trouble in the relationship were evident. Cavinder unfollowed Beck on Instagram and deleted photographs of them together, fuelling rumours of a split. Months later, in August, Cavinder spoke openly about the breakup, confirming she ended the relationship. She said she was embarrassed by Beck's behaviour and described his ego as a deciding factor in her decision.

However, she clarified that cheating was not the cause, shutting down speculation that had circulated online.

Wild: Kai Trump’s vlog catches the Cavinder twins going OFF on Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck:



“Literally no one likes him. I didn’t break up with him because he cheated—I broke up with him because of who he is.”



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/zlGWlaU6BI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 21, 2025

Silence at the Miami-Notre Dame game

The breakup was underscored further when Hanna and her sister Haley were noticeably silent during Miami's opening game of the 2025 season against Notre Dame. The twins, who were once outspoken supporters of Hurricanes athletics, refrained from posting or commenting on the game.

Their silence was widely noted by fans who associated their absence with the fallout from Cavinder's split with Beck. The contrast between their previous vocal presence and their new distance signalled a clear change in loyalties and public stance.

What this means for Carson Beck

Carson Beck remains the starting quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes, a role that carries significant expectations. While he continues to make headlines for his performance on the field, his personal life has also dominated the news cycle.

Between the luxury car burglary, the public breakup with Hanna Cavinder, and the scrutiny surrounding his behaviour, Beck has remained firmly in the spotlight.

For Miami fans and the wider college football community, his personal and professional journey will continue to be closely followed throughout the season.