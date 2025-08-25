Zoë Kravitz is at the centre of Hollywood's latest love triangle rumours after being spotted in two very different but equally headline-grabbing moments.

Who is she really dating? Fans are asking online after the actress and filmmaker was seen sharing flirty exchanges with her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler last Thursday at the Paris premiere, just days after she was photographed walking hand-in-hand with Harry Styles in Rome.

The back-to-back sightings, captured in viral clips and paparazzi photographs, have set social media ablaze with speculation over who the Batman and High Fidelity star is really close to, and whether her new film's promotion is being overshadowed by her personal life.

Intimate Moments with Austin Butler in Paris

At the Paris premiere of Caught Stealing, Kravitz and Austin Butler posed together on the red carpet in a way that quickly fuelled gossip. Observers noted their prolonged eye contact, light touches and close proximity during photos.

Later that evening, Page Six reported that the pair were spotted embracing at a Paris bar, adding weight to speculation of off-screen chemistry.

August 21st 2024 - Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz at the “Blink Twice” after party in New York pic.twitter.com/HtmXJv1sm3 — austin throwback (@throwbackab) August 21, 2025

Fans also circulated a clip from the London premiere earlier this month where Butler gently brushed away a bee that had landed near Kravitz, a gesture many interpreted as protective.

Sources close to the production, however, suggested that while there is undeniable chemistry, the two remain focused on promoting the film.

'There's definitely chemistry between them and they're loving spending time together promoting the movie,' an insider told the Daily Mail.

Harry Styles Walk in Rome Goes Viral

Only days before the Paris premiere, Kravitz was videographed strolling through Rome with Harry Styles. The duo were seen hand-in-hand in a quiet part of the city, a video of which quickly spread across X. The footage prompted immediate speculation that the pair were more than friends.

The sighting comes amid Styles's relatively low profile since his last album tour, making the moment even more striking to fans who had not seen him linked publicly with anyone in recent months.

Neither Kravitz nor Styles has addressed the rumours, leaving the story to grow online without confirmation or denial.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz... two of the hottest people in the world, thank you God! pic.twitter.com/vT95qvRSbb — anna bea (@axlsugar) August 24, 2025

Social Media Frenzy and Fan Reactions

The combination of Kravitz's flirty red-carpet exchanges with Butler and her hand-in-hand stroll with Styles has split online communities, sparking thousands of reposts and heated comment threads.

Hashtags such as #TeamButler and #TeamStyles have trended across X and Instagram, with fans debating who she might truly be linked to and dissecting every photo and clip for hidden clues.

Others have suggested the overlap could be tied to the timing of Caught Stealing's release, speculating that the carefully staged appearances may double as subtle film promotion, though no clear answers have emerged.

What's Really Happening?

The contrasting moments with Butler and Styles have blurred the line between private life and publicity. Industry observers point out that such appearances keep both Kravitz and Caught Stealing firmly in the spotlight, whether intentional or not.

With Kravitz herself offering no comment, the reality remains uncertain — but her silence only fuels the speculation that has made her the focus of Hollywood's gossip mill.