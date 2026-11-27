Meghan Markle has again been left out of British Vogue's best-dressed list, while Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William feature in the magazine's 2026 selection. Published on 23 November, the list praises Catherine's practical wardrobe and formalwear, and profiles the couple together among its 50 names.

British Vogue describes the annual selection as a list of people whose style helped set the agenda during the year. The 2026 edition is its second, following the inaugural list, published in December 2025.

This year's selection includes actors, musicians, athletes, models, designers and members of the Royal Family. The magazine says those chosen share the confidence to dress as themselves. Each profile gives a person's occupation and stylist, then identifies a key look or feature of their style.

At the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards, Kate Middleton wore a hand-embroidered anarkali by Mahima Mahajan, while Prince William opted for a bandhgala by couturier and Bollywood costume design legend Manish Malhotra. https://t.co/A8oA0t5e5E — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 17, 2026

The choices span red-carpet appearances, stage clothes, formal events and everyday dressing. Among the names are Wunmi Mosaku, Robert Pattinson, Kate Moss, Zendaya, Harry Styles, Olivia Colman, Jude Bellingham and Olivia Dean.

British Vogue Highlights Catherine and William

British Vogue's entry names the couple 'The Prince and Princess of Wales'. It lists their occupation as 'King and Queen in waiting' and describes their approach to dressing as 'dressing as diplomacy'. The featured looks are Catherine in Tolu Coker and William in a morning suit at an event welcoming the president of Nigeria.

The magazine describes Catherine's wardrobe as featuring 'hard-working pieces built to last'. It also notes her preference for outdoor classics and her formalwear, including occasions when she wears jewellery from the family vault with William beside her.

See British Vogue’s 50 Best-Dressed People Of 2026 https://t.co/DhHUV1rOEL — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) November 23, 2026

Catherine also appeared on British Vogue's inaugural best-dressed list in 2025. That edition included the Princess of Wales, Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Victoria Beckham in a section titled 'The Eternal Influencers'. The magazine described Catherine's style as having a 'penchant for vintage'.

The 2026 profiles highlight specific outfits. Mosaku's blue Ahluwalia outfit at the Baftas is among the looks noted, while Pattinson's entry refers to Dior, including a pink suit. The magazine also says he wore white pinstriped tailoring in Venice and a peach-pink Dior suit while promoting The Drama.

Zendaya's profile refers to a crystal-detailed Prada look worn to the Emmys and also notes a gown by Matières Fécales. The list's other names include actors, musicians and sports figures, alongside the royal couple.

Meghan Markle Is Absent for a Second Year

Meghan and Prince Harry do not appear in the 2026 British list. Neither was included in the inaugural 2025 selection. British Vogue previously named Meghan one of its 10 best-dressed women of the year in 2018, according to Cheat Sheet.

Cheat Sheet reported that Meghan adopted a more relaxed style after the couple stepped back as working royals in 2020, and that experts linked the change to her California influence.

The 2026 British list also differs from American Vogue's selection. Cheat Sheet reported that neither royal couple appeared on the American list, which included Connor Storrie, Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector and Jenna Ortega. The report also identified Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Josh O'Connor among names featured by both editions.

British Vogue published its 2026 list on 23 November. Its inaugural list appeared on 11 December 2025. Both editions present annual fashion round-ups, with individual profiles explaining the people and looks selected.