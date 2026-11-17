Kate Middleton is reportedly concerned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could steal attention from her annual Christmas carol concert with competing charity appearances in December 2026. The Princess of Wales is preparing for the sixth Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in London, scheduled for 11 December.

The concerns reportedly extend beyond Christmas scheduling. They follow renewed speculation about tensions between the royal couples after Harry and Meghan's October visit to Nottingham. Although neither Kate nor Kensington Palace has confirmed the latest claims, the reports have revived questions about how the two couples navigate public engagements.

Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert Faces Sussex Spotlight Concerns

An unnamed royal source spoke to RadarOnline and claimed that Kate is particularly sensitive about the timing of potential Sussex announcements. The tipster alleged that the royal mother of three wants her concert to become an established part of Britain's Christmas traditions.

'She has poured her heart and soul into this Christmas concert,' the source said, describing it as one of the most personal and important occasions in her calendar.

The insider also suggested that a major charity announcement or high-profile appearance from Harry and Meghan could quickly redirect media attention.

'What she really doesn't want is for all that hard work to be eclipsed by another round of headlines about Harry and Meghan,' the source added.

The insider reportedly stressed that Kate would not object to the Sussexes supporting charitable causes. However, they claimed she would appreciate consideration around the timing of competing engagements.

The Together at Christmas service has become a familiar fixture in Kate's calendar since its introduction in 2021. Its inaugural edition recognised essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic and featured the princess accompanying musician Tom Walker on piano.

This year's service, scheduled for 11 December, is expected to welcome more than 1,600 guests. Its focus remains people who make meaningful contributions to their communities.

In her 2024 Christmas message, Kate encouraged people to slow down and reflect on 'the deeper things that connect us all'.

Meghan Markle and Harry's Nottingham Visit Allegedly Angered Kate

The reported Christmas concerns also come against the backdrop of claims surrounding the Sussexes' Nottingham appearance on 15 October.

Another RadarOnline source claimed Kate was 'consumed by fury' following the visit. Harry and Meghan greeted members of the public and visited three local organisations during their engagements.

The appearances attracted attention because they resembled traditional royal engagements. The couple, however, stepped back from their positions as senior working royals in 2020, and their Nottingham appearances were not official royal duties.

The unnamed source claimed the visit brought back painful memories of the Sussexes' public criticism of the Royal Family. The insider further alleged that the Princess of Wales found it difficult watching the couple receive considerable attention during engagements resembling duties they had previously undertaken as working royals.

IBTimes UK could not independently verify the claims.

Why Meghan Markle and Harry Remain a Royal Flashpoint

The latest allegations reflect continuing media interest in the strained relationship between the Waleses and Sussexes.

Harry's memoir, Spare, published in 2023, and the couple's interviews have kept disagreements within the Royal Family firmly in public view. Their decision to leave royal duties in 2020 also fundamentally changed their relationship with the monarchy.

RadarOnline's latest report suggests Kate would prefer her Christmas celebration to remain focused on its charitable purpose rather than another round of family speculation.

Whether the Sussexes have any competing December engagements planned remains unclear. For now, the suggestion that their appearances could overshadow Kate's concert rests entirely on unnamed sources, not a confirmed scheduling dispute.