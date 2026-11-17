Meghan Markle has been subject to fresh speculation about her relationship with fashion powerhouse Anna Wintour after the former Vogue editor-in-chief appeared at celebrations connected to Prince William and Kate Middleton's Earthshot Prize in India.

Wintour attended a glamorous gathering hosted by Vogue India ahead of the environmental awards ceremony in Mumbai, adding another high-profile name to the celebrations surrounding the Waleses' visit.

Her appearance attracted attention because of previous reports suggesting that Meghan's relationship with the fashion icon had become strained, despite their warm interaction in Paris last year.

Meghan Markle Faces Fresh Rumours as Anna Wintour Joins Earthshot Celebrations

Wintour was one of the high-profile guests at a Vogue India gathering connected to Prince William's Earthshot Prize celebrations in Mumbai. According to Geo News, the fashion icon attended the event alongside celebrities and influential figures supporting the environmental initiative. The gathering brought together prominent names from fashion, entertainment and international politics, including Rami Malek, Simone Ashley and former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The occasion was part of the wider celebrations surrounding the Earthshot Prize, which Prince William established to recognise innovative solutions to environmental challenges. However, Wintour's involvement sparked speculation about her relationship with Meghan, who has reportedly been eager to strengthen her standing in the fashion industry.

The outlet suggested that Wintour's involvement with the Earthshot Prize could mean another disappointment for the Duchess of Sussex amid rumours of tension between the two women. The gathering was associated with William's environmental initiative, although Wintour's attendance does not confirm that she has distanced herself from Meghan.

Rumours of Meghan and Anna Wintour's Strained Relationship Complicated by Interaction in Paris

Meghan and Wintour have been linked to rumours of a strained relationship for several years. The speculation intensified following reports about Meghan's dealings with British Vogue during Edward Enninful's tenure as editor-in-chief. According to Page Six, Meghan's attempts to secure prominent magazine coverage created friction behind the scenes. The outlet claimed the Duchess had previously reached out to both British and American Vogue.

Her association with Enninful was also reportedly a source of tension, although neither Meghan nor Wintour publicly confirmed a falling-out. Wintour has maintained long-standing connections with the British royal family, including Queen Camilla, contributing to speculation about Meghan's standing with her.

Despite the reported tensions, Meghan and Wintour appeared to be on friendly terms when they crossed paths during Paris Fashion Week in October 2025. The Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga show, where she was filmed greeting the fashion executive. According to Marie Claire, the women exchanged kisses on the cheeks and appeared pleased to see each other. Wintour also complimented Meghan's appearance.

'Beautiful, Cherie. You look amazing,' she reportedly told the Duchess.

The friendly interaction attracted attention because it contradicted earlier claims that their relationship was on the rocks. However, Geo News cited unnamed insiders who suggested that the interaction did not mean tensions had been resolved. The outlet claimed Meghan had been eager to improve relations with Wintour as she pursued opportunities in the fashion industry.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Gather Hollywood Stars to the Earthshot Prize

William and Kate's visit to Mumbai brought together a prominent group of celebrities and environmental activists. According to ITV News, the 17 November Earthshot Prize ceremony featured guests including Malek, Ashley, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. British pop group Take That also performed at the ceremony, alongside Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal.

The event recognised environmental projects seeking practical solutions to major climate problems. The ceremony recognised five winners from 15 finalists, with each receiving £1 million to expand their environmental initiatives.

The renewed attention on Wintour comes as Meghan continues building her public identity outside her role as a former working royal. Her appearances at high-profile fashion events have generated interest in whether she wants to establish herself further within the industry. However, her relationship with Wintour remains a subject of speculation.