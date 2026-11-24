Former Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub has addressed the resemblance between her Jerusalem-inspired costume and Miss Israel Danielle Yablonka's presentation at Miss Universe 2026. The national costume competition took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 21 November. Ayoub said Yablonka's reveal of the Dome of the Rock recalled her own appearance, when she displayed Jerusalem on the back of her costume.

The comparison has drawn attention because Palestine had no contestant this year. Ayoub, the first Palestinian woman to compete at Miss Universe, reached the Top 30 in 2025. Her comments to Newsweek focused on who was present to tell Jerusalem's story.

Miss Palestine 2025 Sees Jerusalem Return to Miss Universe

Some netizens accused Miss Israel of copying Miss Palestine 2025's national costume, pointing to similarities in their designs, particularly the depiction of Jerusalem. The comparison gained traction online, with one user writing, 'she copied miss palestine 😭😭😭 next thing you know they will steal the way palestinians blink their eyes omgggg.'

'Stealing Miss Palestine theme from last year is the best representation of Israel,' another added.

Ayoub has broken her silence after Miss Israel's national costume at Miss Universe 2026 went viral, drawing criticism over its resemblance to her outfit. The Palestinian beauty queen acknowledged the similarities between the two costumes.

'Last year, I turned on the Miss Universe stage and revealed Jerusalem on the back of my national costume. This year, Miss Israel turned and revealed the Dome of the Rock. The resemblance struck me immediately. Jerusalem made it back onto the Miss Universe stage. Palestine didn't,' Ayoub said.

Stealing Miss Palestine theme from last year is the best representation of Israel. https://t.co/NLV6nSv6Qw pic.twitter.com/kh39wCEu1L — ALUNCEDO (@Mbakaza4L) November 23, 2026

Her 2025 costume featured Jerusalem across its back. Yablonka's 2026 ensemble was different in form. She wore a gold bodysuit, matching boots and an elaborate crown, with a cape showing Jerusalem's Old City, olive trees and Jaffa oranges.

Designed by Jerusalem-born fashion designer Jacob Meir, the costume was titled 'Where the Desert Blooms'. The word 'peace' appeared in Arabic, Hebrew and English, alongside 'Jerusalem, City of Peace'. The Miss Israel organisation described it as a celebration of the country's history, culture and agricultural development.

Joseph Shine, president of the Miss Israel organisation, told Newsweek that Israel was multicultural and the design reflected that. He said the cape depicted the Dome of the Rock, an Islamic shrine in Jerusalem, and carried 'peace' in three languages.

'The Arabic inscription and the Dome of the Rock don't tell the whole Palestinian story, and we don't claim that they do. But they make clear that the design did not present Jerusalem as a city with only one heritage,' Shine added.

Miss Palestine 2025's Reaction Meets the Miss Israel Booing Dispute

Ayoub did more than point out the similarities between the two costumes. She also appeared to draw attention to the audience's reaction, adding, 'Some people in the audience booed.'

Sections of the audience appeared to jeer as Yablonka took the stage. Some spectators booed, while event coverage described a mixture of jeers, applause and cheers.

Yablonka later disputed the claim that she had been booed. Speaking to Israel's Channel 12, she said she heard no jeers and believed audio in viral clips had been edited. 'I'm 99 per cent sure that the boos were edited into the video after,' she said. 'Nobody heard the boos in real life. I did not hear any boos.'

Her claim about the footage has not been independently verified.