Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'winning, hands down' in an apparent PR battle with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, former Conservative MP Nadine Dorries claims.

Her assessment, published in Britain's Daily Mail on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, contrasts the royal couples' recent public appearances.

For context, the criticism follows reports that William intends to introduce sweeping changes to the monarchy when he becomes King. The alleged reforms could affect the royal titles of family members who do not undertake official duties, including Harry.

Prince William and Kate Gain an Advantage in Apparent PR Battle

Writing in her Daily Mail column, Dorries drew a pointed comparison between the Waleses' recent engagements and the Sussexes' efforts to maintain their public profile.

The former culture secretary highlighted the forthcoming BBC documentary Heal, which explores Catherine's cancer journey. She praised its emotional trailer, alongside what she considered a successful visit to Mumbai by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Dorries suggested these appearances demonstrated the couple's ability to connect with audiences through their public responsibilities.

Harry received a considerably less favourable assessment.

The former MP criticised his recent appearance on ITV's This Morning, where he spoke with presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. She described the Duke of Sussex as 'flat, vacant, dismissive of the programme.'

Dorries also suggested that the presenters had struggled to sustain the conversation. However, her interpretation remains a personal assessment rather than an established account of how the interview was received.

Despite her criticism, Dorries expressed some sympathy towards Harry. She suggested that the Duke appeared to miss the sense of purpose associated with his former responsibilities as a working royal.

The distinction matters. While Dorries framed the couples' appearances as competing publicity efforts, her column offered no comparative polling figures or audience data to establish a winner.

Prince William and Kate's PR Battle With the Sussexes Raises Questions Over Royal Titles

Beyond television appearances, Dorries addressed what she believes could become a more consequential challenge for Harry and Meghan.

Royal journalist Tom Sykes reportedly claims in a forthcoming book that William intends to issue letters patent upon becoming King. The proposed changes would reportedly remove HRH styles and prince or princess titles from non-working members of the Royal Family.

According to Dorries, the proposals could also affect William's younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They could pursue independent careers without retaining their princely titles should they decide against undertaking official royal duties.

However, Dorries argued that the implications could be particularly significant for the Sussexes, whose commercial identity remains closely associated with their royal connections.

She pointed to the couple's Netflix agreements and pursuit of independent business opportunities after stepping away from official royal duties.

In her assessment, voluntarily leaving the institution differs considerably from having elements of one's royal status formally withdrawn.

The former MP also distinguished Harry's princely title from his Duke of Sussex peerage. She explained that removing the latter would require parliamentary intervention.

Nevertheless, IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the reported proposals concerning William's future reign.

The available reporting contains no official confirmation from Kensington Palace regarding the alleged reforms. Nor does it include a response from Harry and Meghan addressing Dorries' latest criticism.

Any suggestion that the Sussexes will lose their titles therefore remains unconfirmed.