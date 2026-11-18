Mark Dolan has described Prince Harry and Meghan as a threat to Prince William and Catherine in comments reported on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. He also claimed they had been excluded from a royal Christmas carol service. The report did not substantiate the alleged snub.

Dolan made the remarks while discussing relations between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales on the Daily Expresso podcast, according to the report by Mandatory.

The discussion concerned Together at Christmas, a service due to take place at Westminster Abbey on 11 December. The report did not provide a confirmed guest list or details of the event's invitation process.

Mark Dolan Calls Harry and Meghan a Threat

Dolan suggested that William and Catherine might see Harry and Meghan as more than estranged relatives, arguing that the Sussexes could pose a risk to the monarchy. The published account did not cite evidence that the Prince and Princess of Wales had expressed that view.

'I actually think Harry and Meghan, in regard to the Waleses, are dangerous. They're a threat,' Dolan said, as quoted by Mandatory.

He also speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were jealous of William and Catherine, whom he described as the future king and queen. That was Dolan's assessment; the report did not provide evidence of the Sussexes' feelings or intentions.

The account did not cite a conversation between Dolan and the Waleses, or an official palace statement, to support his claims about their views. It attributed the comments to Dolan's podcast discussion.

His remarks presented the strained family relationship as a possible issue for the monarchy. However, the report offered no independent information about how William and Catherine view Harry and Meghan, or whether they consider them a threat.

Christmas Snub Claim Adds to Mark Dolan's Warning

The Christmas service formed the backdrop to another part of Dolan's argument. He claimed Catherine had snubbed Harry and Meghan by excluding them from the event. He also said he admired the Waleses for protecting the royal family.

Dolan urged a firm response to the Sussexes, saying: 'You have to stand up to bullies.' He further suggested Harry and Meghan would want to attend the concert and draw attention towards themselves.

The report did not establish whether the Sussexes had asked to attend, expected invitations or had been told they could not attend. Nor did it confirm that an invitation had been withheld or withdrawn.

It included no response from representatives for Harry and Meghan or from Kensington Palace. The alleged snub is therefore presented as Dolan's claim, not as a confirmed decision by Catherine or the organisers.

Dolan also raised the possibility of Harry returning to closer contact with his family. He suggested King Charles wanted peace and still felt affection for his younger son. In Dolan's view, the Sussexes could complicate a reconciliation, while William and Catherine might resist it.

The report included no fresh statements from Charles, William, Catherine, Harry or Meghan. It also gave no details of any discussions within the family about a possible reconciliation or the Christmas gathering.

Together at Christmas is due to take place at Westminster Abbey on 11 December, according to the report. Whether Harry and Meghan were invited, or wanted to attend, remains unconfirmed in the published account.