Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been left off the guest lists for King Charles III's 78th birthday celebrations and the Royal Family's Christmas gathering at Sandringham. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are instead expected to spend the festive season in the Cotswolds with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, marking another Christmas away from the King's family.

According to a Daily Mail report, the Sussexes were not invited to either occasion. The reported exclusions come despite Harry and Meghan's return to Britain with their children, Archie and Lilibet, in August, raising fresh questions about the state of their relationship with the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed by King Charles

King Charles III turned 78 on 14 November. According to the Daily Mail, the King was expected to celebrate with a small, private family gathering at Clarence House in London, but Harry, Meghan and their children were reportedly not invited.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, describing the matter as involving 'private family arrangements'. Palace sources offered a brief reminder of Charles' feelings towards his children, saying, 'The King loves all his children.'

However, another source suggested that the family situation remained complicated. 'There are obvious reasons why that will not happen,' the insider reportedly said, referring to the possibility of Harry being welcomed back into the family fold. The source added that 'some people have strong feelings', with the comments understood to allude to the strained relationship between Harry and his older brother, Prince William.

The reported snub is particularly notable given Harry's recent efforts to reconnect with his father. On 10 July, Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Harry, Meghan and their children at Highgrove House in what Buckingham Palace described as a 'private family occasion'. The gathering marked an important opportunity for the King to spend time with his grandchildren, whom he had not seen in person since 2022.

Their relationship has nevertheless remained strained since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties in 2020. Harry's subsequent interviews and memoir, Spare, also brought several private family disagreements into public view.

Sandringham Christmas Plans Exclude the Sussexes

The reported birthday exclusion is not the only royal occasion the Sussexes are expected to miss. According to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan have not received an invitation to spend Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The estate traditionally hosts the Windsors' festive celebrations, including their Christmas Day appearance at St Mary Magdalene Church. A friend reportedly described Harry as unbothered and not making a fuss about it, adding that he was looking forward to a cold Christmas in Britain.

'Harry is relaxed about it, he knows he is not invited,' the source said.

Harry and Meghan last spent Christmas there in 2018, before beginning their new life outside the institution. According to the Daily Mail, the Sussexes are now planning a quieter Christmas in the Cotswolds. Meghan's mother, Ragland, is reportedly expected to travel from California to spend the holidays with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

The arrangements represent a change from the couple's earlier plans. Earlier reports suggested the Sussexes were considering returning to their Montecito home for Christmas, where they could celebrate with American friends and Ragland. However, the latest report suggests they have since decided to remain in Britain.