Meghan Markle has been accused of using Princess Lilibet to boost her public image and brand as the child's fifth birthday approaches on 4 June, with a branding expert warning that the Duchess of Sussex now faces a 'challenge' to avoid looking overly 'engineered' in how she presents her family online.

Meghan and Prince Harry were initially vocal about protecting their children's privacy after stepping back from royal duties in 2020, sharply limiting photographs and personal details shared in public. That guarded approach has softened in the past year, particularly around their daughter. Since Lilibet's fourth birthday post in 2024, the duchess has mentioned or shown her at least 13 times on her personal Instagram page, according to a tally reported by the Daily Mail. It is a noticeable gear change for a couple who once treated any image of their children as something close to contraband.

Meghan Markle's Evolving Use Of Princess Lilibet Online

Lilibet's presence on Meghan Markle's social media has grown steadily in recent months. The latest example came when Meghan posted a mirror selfie before travelling to Geneva, Switzerland, for an online event focused on children's safety. At her feet in the photograph was Lilibet, dressed in red and, according to her mother's caption, 'mama's little helper.'

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A few days earlier, Meghan again referenced both of her children in a promotional clip for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which recently launched its first product line, a range of jams.

In that video, she spoke about each family member having their own jar, tying domestic warmth and family ritual to a commercial product in a way that felt highly deliberate.

On its own, a mother sharing an affectionate moment with her daughter is unremarkable. What has drawn analysts' attention is the pattern and timing.

Lilibet is appearing not only in casual posts but in content that sits alongside Meghan's business ventures and public engagements. That is where the question of 'credibility' and strategy starts to creep in.

Megan Dooley, head of the London-based brand consultancy TAL Agency, argues that what we are seeing is not a relaxed family suddenly opening up, but a carefully considered pivot.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said there had been 'a noticeable shift in Meghan's approach to featuring her children on public social media, especially when we compare it to hers and Harry's earlier dedication to privacy.'

The posts, Dooley suggested, are 'very selective and intentional rather than casual and unplanned.' In her reading, this is less a spontaneous scrapbook and more a curated shop window, designed to reshape how Meghan Markle is perceived at a time when she is trying to establish As Ever in a crowded lifestyle market.

The Credibility Question Around Meghan Markle And Family Branding

Dooley is not entirely critical. In branding terms, she argues, using Princess Lilibet could help Meghan Markle, who has often struggled with relatability. 'By allowing the public to see glimpses of her family,' Dooley said, Meghan becomes 'more humanised' and can 'soften the distance between her and her customers.'

That 'distance' has been a running theme since Meghan and Harry left royal life. The couple's media output, from high-profile interviews to their Netflix series, has been dense with personal revelation and grievance, but not necessarily grounded in the everyday chaos that makes most parents instantly recognisable to one another.

Family cameos on Instagram, especially of a young child pulling faces in the background of a work trip selfie, work hard to close that gap.

Yet the same tactic carries hazards. Dooley warned that modern audiences are 'increasingly sharp at spotting family content that serves the brand first.'

Viewers are used to influencers who fold their children into commercial deals; they are also increasingly wary of it. When the person doing it is not just a celebrity but a duchess building a lifestyle empire, the scrutiny intensifies.

'Meghan's challenge is keeping it feeling effortless rather than engineered,' Dooley said. The implication is that the line between authenticity and calculation is thin, and that Meghan is now walking it with Princess Lilibet at her side.

There is also an unresolved tension between the couple's earlier stance on privacy and this new visibility. Harry and Meghan's critics will see every branded jam jar and stylised snapshot as proof that their children are now part of the Sussex commercial package.

Supporters will argue that controlled glimpses on Meghan's own terms are preferable to the paparazzi culture they say they fled. Both readings can be true at once. What no one outside the Sussex circle can say with certainty is how Lilibet herself will feel about this digital footprint when she is older. There is no indication that any formal guidelines or independent safeguards shape how often she appears or in what context.