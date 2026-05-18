Meghan Markle is facing renewed accusations of using her royal title as a 'cash grab' after commentators claimed she is still leaning on her duchess status while she and Prince Harry reportedly struggle with the cost of their $15 million Montecito home.

The couple stepped back from frontline royal duties in January 2020 and moved to the US, where they set out a new life built around media deals, production work and commercial partnerships. But according to claims reported by OK! Magazine, several of those ventures have faltered, including Meghan's cancelled Netflix show, and sources now say the pair need millions of dollars a year to cover mortgage and lifestyle costs at their California estate. Those financial claims have not been confirmed by the Sussexes or their representatives.

Meghan Markles Royal Obsession Claims Resurface

Royal commentator and Sky News broadcaster Samara Gill has reignited debate over Meghan Markle's use of her titles, claiming the Duchess of Sussex remains emotionally and commercially tied to the Royal Family.

Speaking on the podcast Danica Goes Global, Gill said she believed the 44 year old had not fully detached from the institution she left behind. 'I think she does want the validation, but she also wants to continue to coast off the royal titles,' she said, alleging that Meghan is still 'obsessed' with the Royal Family despite no longer being a working royal.

Gill went on to describe what she called one of the 'most damning and heartbreaking things for the royal family to have to witness', alleging that Meghan had been 'secretly using some of the titles in letter headings, and then them finding out about it'.

Those comments appear to refer to earlier backlash over gift baskets promoting Meghan's As Ever lifestyle brand, when some cards were signed using her full royal styling, 'HRH, Duchess of Sussex'. The report does not cite any response from Meghan's camp, and neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes have publicly confirmed Gill's specific claim about letterheads.

Gill's broader criticism was blunt. 'She's obsessed with the Royal Family, and she's obsessed with the cash grab that she can make off it,' she said. That is her opinion rather than a verified fact, but it adds to the wider narrative that Meghan's use of royal branding is driven less by identity and more by income.

Money Pressure Fuels The Story

The cash grab allegation is being amplified by unnamed insiders quoted in gossip titles, who link Meghan's branding choices to reported pressure on the couple's finances.

OK! cited an unnamed source who said Meghan wants 'all the glory that comes with using her titles without the responsibilities'. The same insider alleged that she wants the glamour, symbolism and commercial power of royal status without accepting the restrictions and scrutiny that come with it.

These are strong claims, but they are entirely anonymous. No contracts, invoices or official filings are produced to show that royal styling is a formal part of Meghan's business model.

What is clear is that the couple's biggest media moments, including their Oprah Winfrey interview, Netflix projects and Harry's memoir, have all drawn heavily on their royal story, whether framed as escape, criticism or both.

It is also true that Harry and Meghan's post royal life has not followed a simple upward path. OK! cited reports from 13 May saying the couple are having a hard time keeping their Montecito estate afloat, while Page Six was quoted as saying Meghan is 'basically the breadwinner' and that 'money is tight'.

Again, there is no on record confirmation of those figures from the Sussexes. But the article paints a costly picture if the reports are accurate, including high mortgage payments, around $6 million a year needed to maintain the property, and roughly $3 million on private security for themselves and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

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Those numbers are based on unnamed sources, but they underpin the suggestion that every title linked monogram, gift basket and public appearance plays into a broader effort to sustain an expensive lifestyle in Montecito.

Supporters of Meghan and Harry would argue that they never stopped being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and are entitled to use the titles they still legally hold. Critics see something different, arguing that royal branding has become a permanent part of their celebrity appeal and lifestyle business.

What is missing is a transparent set of accounts or a clear statement from the couple explaining how central royal styling is to their business strategy, and how secure their California finances really are.

Until that happens, the idea of a 'royal cash grab' to save a $15 million mansion remains more allegation than evidence, built largely on speculation, resentment and inference.