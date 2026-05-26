Prince Harry has reportedly been left off the guest list for his cousin Peter Phillips' wedding in the Cotswolds on 6 June, with commentators claiming the Duke of Sussex has effectively been 'banned' from the royal event over fears he and Meghan Markle could overshadow the day.

The news came after a flurry of royal briefings around the low‑key ceremony, which will see Princess Anne's son marry his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, at All Saints Church in Cirencester. Unlike the grand public spectacles that marked the weddings of the Prince and Princess of Wales or the Sussexes themselves, this one is being framed as private and intimate.

Even so, many senior royals are expected to attend, including Peter's mother and sister, Zara Tindall, with reports also suggesting that King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Wales family are likely guests.

What makes this wedding different is not the scale but the visible gaps. On TalkTV, host Mark Dolan told Sky News Australia presenter Paul Murray that Harry has not just been omitted but actively frozen out. 'It's a royal snub; it's the royal wedding of the year, and it is Princess Anne's son, Peter ... and the bottom line is that Harry has not been invited,' Dolan claimed.

'It's my understanding he's been banned from the event. Why? Because Peter Phillips, the guy that's getting married, doesn't want Harry to take the headlines. And Palace officials feel that Harry and Meghan are toxic and they would ruin the special day.'

None of this has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace or by the Sussexes' representatives. But the picture being painted by royal commentators is one of a family carefully managing who appears where, and with whom.

Prince Harry Snub Deepens Family Distance

Harry and Peter Phillips were once visibly close. Harry attended Peter's first wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008, long before either cousin became fodder for royal psychodrama. The last time they were seen at the same event was King Charles' coronation in 2023, when they were not seated together, and there is no public record of them speaking.

According to Hello! magazine, one key reason for the apparent snub is simple silence. The outlet reported that Harry and Peter 'haven't spoken for several years,' a detail that, if accurate, would make an invitation to an intimate wedding look awkward at best.

On her podcast Catching Up with the Royals, royal expert and woman&home correspondent Emily Andrews said the Sussexes' own team had 'confirmed [they] aren't going.'

When Andrews pressed whether the couple had been invited in the first place, she said their camp 'wouldn't be drawn' on that point. Her reading was blunt. 'I suspect that Peter probably didn't invite Harry and Meghan because it's too problematic,' she told listeners.

It is a line that tallies with a broader mood shift within the family. Public focus has largely fallen on the rift between Prince William and Harry, but Andrews argued the fallout runs wider.

'This is not just a family issue between Harry and William... I think it's not just William who is upset by what Harry's done. Many members of the family have been upset,' she said. She pointed to Harry's repeated criticisms of 'the royal machinery' and suggested that 'many other members of the family... felt that Harry has behaved badly and unforgivably.'

Buckingham Palace maintains its usual silence on internal tensions, and the Sussexes have not commented publicly on the wedding reports.

A 'Toxic' Label That Now Extends Beyond Prince Harry

The harsher language has come from broadcast commentary rather than palace briefings. Dolan's remark that officials consider Harry and Meghan 'toxic' is his characterisation, not an attributed quote from any named courtier.

Yet the term has stuck to the story because it fits a pattern royal watchers have been tracing for years: high‑profile events where the Sussexes' presence is either tightly controlled or apparently unwelcome.

At the same time, Harry and Meghan are not the only relatives reportedly kept away from Peter Phillips' big day. His uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sarah Ferguson are also said to be off the list.

A source described as close to Peter told Hello! that 'when and whether Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson had been invited, it was probably not deemed appropriate to invite them. It's Peter and Harriet's special day, and clearly their attendance would cause a distraction to the whole day.'

That remark is striking in its diplomacy. It avoids repeating Dolan's 'toxic' tag, yet it lives in the same territory, which might draw cameras away from the bride and groom, and which could drag conversations back to scandal.

The backdrop to Andrew's supposed exclusion is more concrete. In October 2025, King Charles stripped his brother of his princely title.

Then, on Andrew's birthday in February 2026, he was arrested in Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He vehemently denies all allegations of wrongdoing against him. Those steps, which go far beyond family disagreement, have made his presence at any royal gathering a live issue. Against that increasingly fraught backdrop, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling appear determined to stage something gentler.

Their choice of All Saints Church in Cirencester, rather than a palace chapel or London landmark, reinforces the impression of a couple trying to reclaim a family moment from the machinery that now surrounds it.

Who is not in the pews may end up saying as much about the state of the House of Windsor as those who are.