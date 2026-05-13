Meghan Markle has privately complained of 'outrageous double standards' after Prince William and Kate Middleton released a new family photo in Norfolk last week to mark their wedding anniversary, according to a source quoted by heat magazine.

The picture, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media accounts on 29 April, has reportedly left Meghan feeling 'triggered' by what she sees as a stark contrast in how the public treats her and Kate Middleton.

The image shows William, 43, and Kate, 44, lying in long grass with their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, eight, limbs tangled together and grinning at the camera.

Their spaniels Orla, five, and Otto, one, are tucked into the frame, creating the sort of relaxed pastoral tableau royal fans have come to expect from the couple. It is understood the photograph was taken during a family break at their long-favoured retreat in Norfolk, and it comes after a bruising year in which Kate revealed a cancer diagnosis and later said she was in remission.

Online, the reaction was exactly what Kensington Palace would have hoped for. The Waleses' account, followed by more than 17 million people, was flooded with comments hailing a 'beautiful family' and commending a 'royal journey' of 'love' and 'resilience.' The implicit message was clear enough: here is a united household, weathering storms, still smiling for the cameras.

Across the Atlantic, the mood was rather different. In Montecito, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live with their children, the new Kate Middleton photo has reportedly reopened old wounds about image, motherhood and who is allowed to share what online.

'It's like there's one set of rules for William and Kate and another for Meghan and Harry,' an insider claimed. 'This latest photo has got all the resentment over the double standards bubbling back up.'

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People close to Meghan say she sees a clear pattern. When Kate Middleton posts an intimate family portrait with her children's faces on full display, it is framed as a generous glimpse into royal life. When Meghan Markle does something even vaguely comparable, she hears the word 'tacky.'

Last March, Meghan, 44, shared a black-and-white image via her As Ever lifestyle brand, showing her carrying Princess Lilibet, four, while Archie, now seven, wrapped his arms around her shoulders. The caption read, 'Every day is a love story.' The response was mixed at best. Critics accused her of being 'desperate' and using her children to promote a money-making venture.

'Kate and William are very clearly using their children as part of the royal image and the branding of the family,' the insider said. 'Yet Meghan's been criticised and picked apart for even including the smallest glimpse of Archie and Lilibet on her social media. And she doesn't even show their faces. It's so unfair.'

In Meghan's view, the public isn't doing this alone. She is said to believe that Kate Middleton, far from being a passive bystander, has benefited from and occasionally 'played into' an unflattering narrative about her sister-in-law.

The source, as per heat, claims Meghan is convinced the Waleses are 'still stirring the pot and bad-mouthing her', and that this latest photograph has landed amid that ongoing saga.

Old Grievances Between Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Resurface

The resentment has deep roots. From the moment Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry became public in 2017, she was measured against Kate Middleton on everything from hemlines to hand gestures.

Some of that commentary tipped into racial and class stereotypes. For a time, she remained popular with the British public, particularly around the couple's 2018 wedding. That faded once stories emerged about alleged 'diva' behaviour and tension with palace staff.

Then came 'bridesmaid dress gate.' Reports suggested Meghan had made Kate cry over Princess Charlotte's allegedly ill-fitting dress before the wedding.

In the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan rejected that version outright, saying it was she who had ended up in tears. Harry doubled down in his memoir Spare, writing that he had found Meghan 'on the floor' and blaming last-minute demands about dresses and tights.

Six years after stepping back as senior working royals, Meghan is, by the insider's account, exhausted by her casting as the royal family's 'pantomime villain.' The new Kate Middleton anniversary photo has apparently fed a long-running fear that nothing she does will be judged on the same terms.

'No matter what she does, Kate will be the golden girl and she will be the villain,' the source said. 'She's still deeply scarred and deeply resentful that they've been turned into total pariahs.'

That bitterness is sharpened by speculation that William might one day move to strip Harry and Meghan of their duke and duchess titles. The insider claims Meghan considers the prospect, and the lack of any apology or 'contrition' from the Waleses, effectively 'unforgivable.'

There is, of course, another side to this story, even if it is being voiced at arm's length.

Those close to William and Kate suggest they have ceased to engage with the psychodrama. They describe a couple intent on protecting their children's childhoods, marking milestones in ways that feel authentic to them, and largely tuning out Montecito commentary. 'From William and Kate's point of view, they've stopped analysing Meghan's reactions many moons ago,' the source said, adding 'They're delighted by the way the photo turned out and had a wonderful anniversary celebration. To them, that's all that really matters.'