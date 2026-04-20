Meghan Markle is facing fresh criticism after unveiling a new Mother's Day candle collection in the United States that appears to reference Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's birthdates, with one product marketed as 'Signature Candle No. 506' in a nod to Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex has been steadily expanding her lifestyle brand, As Ever, through limited edition launches tied to personal milestones. Earlier candles referenced the Sussexes' wedding date and Meghan's birthday. The new collection, due to launch on 22 April ahead of US Mother's Day on 10 May, is the first to draw so directly on the children's identities, arriving after months of criticism from commentators who say Meghan is increasingly blending family imagery with commercial branding.

How Prince Archie Ended Up On 'Signature Candle No. 506'

At the centre of the backlash is a pair of candles named after Archie and Lilibet's birthdates. According to details highlighted by the Express, one product on the As Ever website is listed as 'Signature Candle No. 506,' described as 'Prince Archie of Sussex's Birthdate.'

The product copy says it is 'a warm, comforting scent inspired by Prince Archie of Sussex's birthdate, bringing a soft, familiar ease into the room,' with notes of ginger, neroli and cashmere.

🍫Meghan is dropping new AsEver products for Mother's Day

_April 22❣️ She is honoring her babies by introducing two new candles _Inspired by her kid’s birthdays.🥰



🕯No. 506 inspired by Archie🫚

🕯No. 604 inspired by Lili 🪷 pic.twitter.com/w1EIxk1y7s — Teka🌿🐦‍🔥🌿 (@MarleyNeens) April 20, 2026

A second candle, 'Signature Candle No. 604,' is tied to Princess Lilibet's birthday on 4 June and is billed as 'Princess Lilibet of Sussex's Birthdate.' It is described as 'a light, floral scent inspired by Princess Lilibet of Sussex's birthdate, adding a sense of brightness and openness to the home,' with notes of amber, water lily and santal.

On one level, the concept fits neatly into the celebrity lifestyle market, where personal milestones are often turned into products. What has intensified the reaction is that these dates belong not to Meghan herself, but to two young children who still hold royal titles and remain in the line of succession.

'Exploiting' Allegations Return As Meghan's Candle Line Expands

The new candles fit into a broader pattern that royal commentators say has become increasingly visible. Critics have pointed to Meghan posting images of Archie and Lilibet online around the same time as product launches and commercial announcements connected to As Ever.

One recent flashpoint came when Meghan shared a polished family image before unveiling a ShopMy page featuring what she described as 'a hand picked and curated collection of the things I love'.

Royal author Phil Dampier, speaking to The Sun and cited by the Express, said he believed the timing was deliberate. 'Nothing happens by accident and she would have thought this through and knows putting a photo of her children out at the same time as her clothing line would get maximum publicity,' he said.

Read more Meghan Markle Reportedly Planning UK Return to Launch Lifestyle Brand 'As Ever' Independently: Report Meghan Markle Reportedly Planning UK Return to Launch Lifestyle Brand 'As Ever' Independently: Report

Dampier argued that this raised a wider question about whether Meghan was using her children's status to support commercial ventures. He added that he would expect the Palace to 'take a dim view' of it.

There has been no public comment from Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace on the candle line. For now, the suggestion of royal disapproval remains commentary rather than an official rebuke.

Even so, the backlash taps into a longer running unease in parts of the British press over the Sussexes' post royal business model. The central question is where the boundary lies between family storytelling and commercial use of royal identity.

Meghan Markle's Defence: 'Our Shared Name As A Family'

Meghan has not responded directly to claims that she is 'exploiting' Archie and Lilibet through products such as Signature Candle No. 506. She has, however, spoken more broadly about why the Sussex name matters to her.

In an interview with People magazine, quoted by the Express, she described the family identity as emotionally important rather than commercially useful. 'It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,' she said.

She added: 'I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.'

Supporters argue those comments sound like a mother building a shared family story rather than someone plotting a branding strategy. From that perspective, candles inspired by birthdates are simply another form of personalisation, not an attempt to cash in on royal connections.

Critics see it differently. To them, placing 'Prince Archie of Sussex's Birthdate' and 'Princess Lilibet of Sussex's Birthdate' in product descriptions for a lifestyle label goes beyond sentiment and moves into monetising royal identity.

There is no sign that Meghan plans to step back from the launch. The Mother's Day collection is moving ahead, the candles remain listed with their royal themed descriptions, and As Ever continues to build itself around a polished Sussex family narrative.

Unless the Palace comments publicly, or consumers react badly enough to force a rethink, the debate is likely to continue. For now, Prince Archie's link to 'Signature Candle No. 506' sits at the centre of a wider argument over how far a modern duchess can go in turning family identity into a brand.