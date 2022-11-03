Meghan Markle reportedly plans to return to acting to bag more cash and improve her reputation following the backlash she received from her projects.

The 41-year-old had a starring role in the NBC legal series "Suits" before she started dating Prince Harry. She had a successful career as a TV actress but had to give it up when she married into the royal fold.

However, a source claimed that the Duchess of Sussex now has her eyes set on an Oscar win so she and her husband can improve their reputation with the public. The insider said that "with all the backlash her other projects have been getting recently, acting has suddenly become a more appealing option."

"She can't seem to put a foot right with whatever she does, but she knows that she's genuinely talented when it comes to acting. She thinks that with the right part, she could really make a splash and boost her brand by reminding people what a screen presence she has and make herself popular again," the source told Closer UK in its Nov. 1 issue.

Meghan Markle has allegedly been in secret talks with studios and producers for future projects. She couldn't care less if people go against her decisions as long as the Sussex brand will improve and live on.

The insider added, "Meghan's team has been worried that every endeavor Harry and Meghan have done so far comes across as virtue-signaling and it's turning some people against them, especially those that see the couple as hypocritical do-gooders, talking about mental health one minute, and then dropping family bombshells the next, or talking about climate change while flying by private jet."

The tipster claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is open to taking on some roles as long as the pay is competitive. However, the source's claims contradict what the royal herself said when asked if she will return to acting in her Variety interview. She replied, "No. I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."

Moreover, aside from the criticism, Meghan Markle has also received praise for her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast, and with Prince Harry on their various charitable projects. They will even receive an award at the "Ripple of Hope Award Gala" for their work on racial justice, mental health, and many social impact initiatives.