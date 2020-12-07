Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to launch their own award giving body months after quitting as senior members of the British royal family.

According to a report in The Sun, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to launch a new set of awards to honour significant contributions to causes that are close to their hearts. The potential award scheme will be run by their charity "Archewell" foundation.

As per the report, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex will award individuals, charities and companies they feel champion their favourite causes. Court documents obtained by the outlet suggests that their awards will focus specifically on stand-out players in particular fields.

Read more Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't want 'The Crown' to show their relationship: report

These fields will include "charitable service, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health, and mental health."

Comparisons are being drawn between their awards and Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's own honours. The British monarch annually bestows personalities who have done significant works with Knighthoods, CBEs, OBEs, and MBEs.

CBE- the Commander of the Order of the British Empire, is given to people who play a prominent role nationally or a leading role regionally, or to those who excel in one particular field. OBE- the Order of the British Empire, honours outstanding contributions at a local level, and people who became nationally renowned for their roles in one field. An MBE - the Member of the Order of the British Empire - focuses on community contributions.

The two most-senior awards are the Companion of Honour and Knighthoods or Damehoods. Companion of Honour is awarded for contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government lasting over a long period of time, while Knighthoods or Damehoods are given to those who have made a major contribution in any activity.

The recipients of the awards are chosen by committees made up of senior civil servants and people independent of the Government. Some of the people in the past have turned down the awards for political reasons. Poet Benjamin Zephaniah famously declined an OBE in 2003 calling it a "legacy of colonialism," noting the word "Empire" reminds him of slavery.

Danny Boyle, Jon Snow, and Stephen Hawking have also refused being made an OBE or MBE. The demands of removing the word "Empire" from the honours were made this year as well amid the Black Lives Matter protests, with many noting that it has an association with brutality and slavery.