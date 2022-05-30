Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle's father, is reportedly out of the hospital following last week's hospitalisation, and he is now being looked after by his son.

The 77-year-old suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital on Monday evening last week. He was reportedly in a critical-care ward at a facility in San Diego, California for five days and was told by a doctor that he made "remarkable progress."

He is now with his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who lives in California. Writing on a whiteboard during his interview with the Daily Mail, Thomas Sr. wrote, "I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive."

He continued, "I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels."

The retired Hollywood lighting director admitted that he has "been deeply moved by loving messages" he has "received from all over the world" and that "people have been so kind."

He shared that he is still unable to speak coherently though he is "working hard" to regain his speech so he can properly express his gratitude. It is said that he can speak a few words but still has "an uphill battle" to fully regain his speech.

Thomas Sr. explained, "I have lots of hard work to do and will do it. I want to get well. I'm so lucky to have had amazing care and love. Thank you everyone."

Days before he suffered a stroke, he reportedly told royal biographer Tom Bower that he fell. Thankfully, there were good people who picked him up from the pavement and he eventually returned home.

It is understood that Thomas Jr. is now taking care of his father. He was reportedly in Oregon visiting his son and his family when he learned about the stroke. He drove 11 hours to be with his father and assured that he will be there "for him for as long as it takes" as he recovers.

Thomas Jr. said he will "do whatever it takes to help" his father as he admitted, "It's been a terrible shock for everyone but Dad is a strong man and he is determined to get well." Thomas Sr. is believed to have already started working with a speech therapist and is making great progress.