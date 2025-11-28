Megyn Kelly discussed the sensible custom her family now calls 'Fakesgiving', a holiday gathering scheduled two weeks early to guarantee that every relative may attend without the demands of a traditional Thanksgiving.

The early gathering, which began following her sister's death, has become one of Kelly's favourite family rituals, providing warmth, convenience, and a rare opportunity for everyone to be together.

Kelly added that the concept for Fakesgiving came about after her sister passed away, leaving her nieces and nephews, who are now in their twenties and early thirties, with demanding lives. With new marriages, new careers, and holiday work schedules, most of them could no longer commit to spending Thanksgiving with extended family.

A Tradition Born From Grief and Growing Schedules

Rather than allowing the family to drift apart during a time meant for togetherness, Kelly suggested a simple solution, reschedule Thanksgiving by a week or two. That way, everyone could come together without compromising their respective obligations, such as spending time with in-laws or working throughout the holiday.

The change turned out to be both useful and emotionally healing. Despite the challenges of adulthood, it provided Kelly's family with a special time to remember their late loved one.

Avoiding Holiday Chaos With a Calm, Early Celebration

Kelly claims that the total absence of holiday chaos is one of Fakesgiving's main lures. The family avoids crowded flights, congested highways, and the hectic stress that frequently permeates the days leading up to Thanksgiving by celebrating early.

It also becomes simpler to host the event. Kelly quipped that since she and her husband 'don't cook', catering was a crucial component of their celebration. Additionally, she points out that two weeks before the holiday, catering is far more accessible than on the day itself, when reservations are almost impossible.

Both literally and symbolically, the atmosphere is warmer. The family frequently benefits from milder weather and a slower pace by changing the schedule earlier. Visitors don't arrive in a hurry, aren't stressed out by last-minute travel, and don't have to worry about conflicting family obligations.

Two Celebrations Instead of One

Thanksgiving is essentially expanded by Fakesgiving rather than replaced. Weeks before the holiday, Kelly and her family have a big, happy get-together, allowing each home to spend Thanksgiving however they see fit.

Some spend time with their spouse's relatives, some go out to eat, and some just unwind at home. Kelly jokes that she is quite content to celebrate twice, especially because she doesn't have to prepare food for each event.

The emotional stress that frequently accompanies making holiday decisions is eliminated by this dual setup. Nobody is forced to pick between family or feel bad about missing a get-together. Instead, everyone receives a celebration that is customised to fit their schedules without compromising time spent with the people they care about the most.

A Tradition Kelly Highly Recommends

Now in its third year and deeply ingrained in their seasonal calendar, Kelly claims that Fakesgiving has grown to be one of her family's most cherished customs. What began as an inventive solution during a difficult period has developed into a happy, significant new custom.

Kelly thinks this strategy could provide a much-needed alternative for families juggling complicated schedules, blended households, or long-distance trips. She advises people to consider scheduling their celebration, pointing out that the advantages surpass any practical difficulties.

She remarks, 'It's such a great gathering, no pressure, no chaos. We get to celebrate together, and then everyone gets to enjoy the actual holiday however they need. I highly recommend it'.