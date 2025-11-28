Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has sparked renewed controversy after being Spotted out with a Younger Woman just weeks after his separation from actress Lori Loughlin, according to a US Star magazine report. The outing, which took place in Los Angeles earlier this month, has fuelled claims that the 62-year-old is embracing the single life in a way sources say has left his former partner distressed.

Giannulli and Loughlin, both previously embroiled in the 2019 College admissions scandal, confirmed their split earlier this autumn on October 2, 2025, after nearly 28 years together. Their separation came after years of rebuilding their public image following the case, which resulted in prison sentences for both. The couple had maintained a largely low profile existence since their release, making the designer's recent public appearances particularly notable.

Reports Claim Giannulli Was Seen Out With Younger Stylist

Giannulli was seen at Zouk nightclub in Los Angeles on 8 November with 32 year old stylist Hannah Harrison. Reports stated the pair was photographed leaving separately before allegedly meeting again near Harrison's home. The age difference between the two stylists is a key factor cited by the magazine in fuelling the gossip.

Harrison, however, has publicly insisted that her relationship with Giannulli is platonic, telling the media earlier this year, 'We are not dating. We are good friends'. She also said their contact began professionally, following a photoshoot for a lifestyle brand in Beverly Hills. Harrison previously stated that she was unaware of the couple's separation when she was first seen out with the designer.

While the magazine suggests this is not the first time the two have been seen together, no reputable outlet has independently verified the nature of the relationship, and neither party has commented further. A source close to Loughlin, quoted by the Star, claimed that the actress is 'heartbroken' by the attention surrounding her ex-partner's nightlife.

Insiders Say Loughlin Is 'Humiliated' by Public Scrutiny

The publication alleges that those close to Loughlin believe Giannulli's post-split behaviour has been hurtful, particularly because she reportedly hoped their separation would remain private while they focused on co-parenting their grown daughters, Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella Rose, 27.

The report states that Loughlin is 'deeply embarrassed' by what insiders claim is Giannulli's eagerness to re-enter the social scene. A source quoted in the report insists, 'She spent so much of her life with this man, and now she's watching him throw everything away by being a shameless womaniser'. The magazine suggests that the couple's decision to list their 11,800-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion for $16.5 million back in February was the first clear sign of marital breakdown.

However, these claims remain unverified and appear based solely on insider accounts provided to the magazine. Giannulli has not addressed any of the allegations, and Star magazine states that a source close to the former couple denied that a third party played any role in their separation. Both have continued to share parenting responsibilities and remain publicly silent about the details of their split.

A Couple Still Marked by Public Scandal

Giannulli and Loughlin became household names for their involvement in the high-profile 2019 college admissions case, which accused several wealthy parents of paying to secure university places for their children. Loughlin served two months in prison, while Giannulli served five. Loughlin was released in December 2020, and Giannulli was released in April 2021. Their reputations took a significant hit, though both later resumed work in their respective fields.

The couple's private life has remained under scrutiny ever since, with the latest round of tabloid attention reigniting online discussion about their public downfall. While the recent claims suggest tension, no official statements indicate that Giannulli engaged in wrongdoing during the marriage or after the separation.

As of now, neither Lori Loughlin nor Mossimo Giannulli has commented on Star magazine's latest allegations, and the true nature of the designer's outings remains unclear.